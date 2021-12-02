ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister of man imprisoned in Saudi Arabia writes to Hamilton

By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Auto Racing Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — The sister of a man who was sentenced to death in...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Lewis Hamilton set to get ‘spicy equipment’ in Saudi Arabia, Toto Wolff reveals

Lewis Hamilton will have his newest engine back in place for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as Mercedes look to launch a late assault to retain the Formula One drivers’ championship title.The British racer closed the gap on leader Max Verstappen by winning the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, with the Dutchman just eight points ahead with two races to go.Hamilton, the reigning champion, can again emerge triumphant for 2021 if he wins the last two events of the season - and he’ll have the machinery from his successful Brazilian Grand Prix back in his car next time out.The improvements...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Don’t accept this result”: Helmut Marko furious after Saudi Arabia GP

Since the first race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, Helmut Marko has taken multiple digs on numerous parties and personnel, and the latest to add to the list are the racing stewards who handed Max Verstappen with multiple penalties to ensure Lewis Hamilton comfortably wins the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Although both drivers were confused about a particular collision incident, Marko could not control his anger as the title battle between Verstappen and Hamilton known no separation.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Hamilton on Saudi pole as Verstappen hits wall in 'terrible' crash

Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday as championship leader Max Verstappen smashed into a wall and could only manage third place. Verstappen's hopes were extinguished when his Red Bull speared into the barriers at the exit of the last bend on his final flying lap on the tight, unforgiving Jeddah street circuit just as he appeared poised to unseat his rival. "It was terrible," said a shaken but unhurt Verstappen. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was second and will share the front row on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton feared Max Verstappen may put him out of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton admits there were times during his superb win at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when he feared he would be put out of the race by his “f****** crazy” title rival Max Verstappen The Briton took victory at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which delivered one of the most incredible grands prix of all time, to draw level on points with Verstappen in the drivers’ championship heading into next weekend’s final round in Abu Dhabi – with the duo colliding on lap 37 of a remarkable race.The duelling pair being tied on 369.5 points – the first time...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Enzo Fittipaldi and Theo Pourchaire airlifted to hospital after horror F2 crash in Saudi Arabia

Enzo Fittipaldi and Theo Pourchaire have been airlifted to hospital after a horrifying F2 crash in Saudi Arabia.The grandson of Formula 1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi is “conscious” and now at King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah.Fittipaldi even made a gesture with his arms while being airlifted from the track, according to SkySports reports in Germany.FOLLOW LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton on pole as Max Verstappen avoids gearbox change in F1 title raceThe sickening collision, just seconds into the race, occurred with the car of Pourchaire, who had stalled on the start line after starting the race...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton addresses ‘pretty terrifying’ LGBTQ+ laws in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton is in the midst of the most exciting Formula One title battle in recent memory but insists he is uncomfortable racing in Saudi Arabia highlighting the country’s “pretty terrifying” LGBTQ+ laws.The inaugural race in Jeddah is the penultimate grand prix of the 2021 season in which reigning champion Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen have tussled for the title.Verstappen is just eight points clear heading into Sunday’s race in Saudi Arabia but Hamilton has the momentum of winning the previous two races for Mercedes.One of those came in Qatar a fortnight ago where the Brit spoke...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton ‘cautious’ ahead of mega showdown with Max Verstappen at Saudi Arabia GP

Formula One fans have been treated to some spectacle this season, as the two championship protagonists have given it their everything so far. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have simply been in a league of their own, and have kept their fans glued to the screens. The duo are separated by just eight points, as two final races will decide the fate of this blockbuster season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix LIVE: F1 result as Hamilton beats Verstappen after rivals collide in chaotic F1 race

Lewis Hamilton has won the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, beating Formula 1 title rival Max Verstappen over the line after a chaotic race.Hamilton started on pole in Jeddah, with Red Bull’s Verstappen third. The pair traded positions throughout Sunday’s race, but ultimately the Mercedes man came out on top as Verstappen finished second. As such, defending champion Hamilton has wiped out the Belgian-Dutch driver’s eight-point lead, and the foes will enter the final race of the season level on points. Ahead of next weekend’s Abu Dhabi GP, Verstappen leads Hamilton on races won, having claimed nine victories...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Hamilton wins Saudi thriller, goes level with Verstappen for title decider

Lewis Hamilton kept his hopes of an eighth world championship title alive with a thrilling victory in a dramatic and at times chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. The result left the seven-time champion level on 369.5 points with title rival Max Verstappen ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi next weekend. Hamilton was behind Verstappen for much of the 50-lap race which was stopped twice because of crashes and interrupted numerous times by the safety car and virtual safety car. But Hamilton, nursing a damaged front wing caused by a collision with Verstappen, came through late, to claim his eighth win of the season and the 103rd of his career.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

With Hamilton and Verstappen neck and neck, F1 holds its breath

Formula One's annus mirabilis has the ending it deserves with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on exactly the same number of points ahead of the weekend's winner-takes-all showdown in Abu Dhabi. Back in July Verstappen had built up a cosy 32-point lead but the momentum is now back at Mercedes with Hamilton driving like a man with an unprecedented eighth world championship in his sights. The Briton's against-all-odds win in Brazil, Qatar cruise and Sunday's Saudi stunner means that for the first time since Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni in 1974 the title protagonists go into the closing race level on points. Hamilton produced what three-time former world champion Jackie Stewart suggested "might be the best race he's ever driven" to emerge triumphant from the chaos of a hot and sticky night in Jeddah.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening Saudi Arabia practice

Lewis Hamilton has led the way in the first practice session at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, ahead of title rival Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton has set the pace in the first practice session at the new Jeddah Corniche Circuit, as Formula 1 got the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend underway.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE as Lewis Hamilton tipped to beat Max Verstappen and has ‘strong momentum’ for Saudi Arabia

It’s the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend as the Formula 1 season reaches its exciting climax in the penultimate race in the calendar, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battling it out in Jeddah for the Drivers’ Championship - and you can follow all the latest news and updates from around the world. The Belgian-Dutch driver has an eight point advantage, while Mercedes are just five points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors’ standings, which is also fascinating as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez play crucial roles as the No 2 drivers for both teams. And while...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Lewis Hamilton reveals how he feels about driving in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he doesn’t feel comfortable about racing around the Saudi Arabia F1 circuit. Asked by the BBC whether he felt comfortable racing in F1’s newest circuit, Hamilton said: “I wouldn’t say I do”. “But it’s not my choice to be here. The sport...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton wants 'uncomfortable discussions' in Saudi Arabia over LGBTQ+ rights

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he wants to do everything in his power to be a force for positive change in Saudi Arabia ahead of the country's first race. Hamilton will wear Pride colours on his race helmet for the second race in a row this weekend, having done so at the Qatar Grand Prix. A Jeddah street circuit hosts Saudi's debut F1 race on Dec. 5.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Saudi crown prince heads to Oman on tour of Gulf Arab states

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was heading Monday to Oman the first stop of a tour of Gulf Arab states that will see him meet neighboring rulers and allies as the kingdom closely watches negotiations in Europe to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit coincides with a flurry of other diplomatic meetings in the region, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to ally Qatar and a visit by a high-ranking security official from the United Arab Emirates to Iran Confirmed by Saudi and Omani media, the tour also comes ahead of...
MIDDLE EAST

