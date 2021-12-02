Sister of man imprisoned in Saudi Arabia writes to Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has won the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, beating Formula 1 title rival Max Verstappen over the line after a chaotic race.Hamilton started on pole in Jeddah, with Red Bull’s Verstappen third. The pair traded positions throughout Sunday’s race, but ultimately the Mercedes man came out on top as Verstappen finished second. As such, defending champion Hamilton has wiped out the Belgian-Dutch driver’s eight-point lead, and the foes will enter the final race of the season level on points. Ahead of next weekend’s Abu Dhabi GP, Verstappen leads Hamilton on races won, having claimed nine victories...
