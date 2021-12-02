ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer warns of 'Republican anti-vaccine shutdown'

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41G4bQ_0dCGNK4900

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday warned that Congress is facing a “Republican anti-vaccine shutdown” because “a few lone holdouts” are raising objections to a deal to fund the government until Feb. 18.

Schumer announced on the Senate floor the “good news” that he had reached an agreement with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other key players on a short-term funding measure.

But he warned a shutdown is still possible because of disgruntled conservatives.

“Unfortunately, it seems Republican dysfunction could be a roadblock to averting an unnecessary and dangerous government shutdown,” he said. “Democrats and most Republicans, including the Republican leader, have said they don’t want to see a Republican shutdown. We hope cooler heads will prevail.”

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala.), the senior Republican on the Senate Appropriations panel, signed off on the deal, but a small group of Senate conservatives are threatening to stall the measure unless they get a vote on an amendment to defund President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for large employers.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), one of the conservatives threatening to slow-walk the funding measure, said he wants the amendment to be set at a simple-majority threshold so that it has a chance of passing in case Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) or another Democrat votes for it.

“I think it would have to be 50,” Marshall told reporters after a Senate Republican lunch on Wednesday.

“Is Sen. Schumer willing to shut down the economy over this?” he asked, referring to the vaccine mandate.

Such amendments are often subject to 60-vote majorities, as Senate rules require 60 votes for clearing procedural hurdles.

Marshall told reporters Thursday morning that “shutting down the government is worth saving the jobs in Kansas.”

Schumer, however, showed little sign of giving in to what he called “a few lone holdouts.”

“All that’s left are a few lone holdouts raising objections that are doomed to fail and which can be debated elsewhere. There’s no reason we should have a Republican shutdown. I have worked with the Republican leader on an agreement that will avoid one,” he said.

Pelosi on Thursday dismissed the demands of Republican conservatives to add language to defund the vaccine mandate to the continuing resolution.

“It is yet again a double sense of irresponsibility. First of all they’d shut down government and then they’d shut down science,” she said.

McConnell, meanwhile, predicted on Thursday morning that a shutdown would be avoided.

The GOP leader told Fox News that insisting that language to defund Biden’s vaccine mandate be part of a short-term government funding measure threatened to “create chaos and uncertainty.”

“I don’t think shutting down the government over this issue is going to get an outcome. It would only create chaos and uncertainty, so I don’t think that’s the best vehicle to get this job done,” he said.

Jordain Carney contributed to this report, which was updated at 12:03 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Manchin will vote with Senate GOPers to scrap Biden’s biz vax mandate

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Thursday that he would join all 50 of his Republican colleagues in backing a resolution challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private business. “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses,” Manchin said in a statement. “That’s why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin To Support Effort To Overturn Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said overnight that he will support a Republican effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for larger businesses. That bill is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor next week. Senator Manchin said in a statement, “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine requirement on private businesses. That’s why I have co-sponsored, and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine requirement for private businesses.” All 50 Senate Republicans are supporting the effort, so with support from the Democrat, it will give them enough votes to pass a resolution to end the requirement. The resolution would still need to pass the House but it would likely be vetoed by President Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Washington Post

The GOP’s vaccine shutdown gambit, and what it says about who’s in charge

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in recent government-shutdown debates, it’s that the proliferating threats are great for appealing to the party base, but significantly less great when it comes to actually getting what you want. Repeatedly in recent years, Republicans in particular have threatened to shut down the government to get what they want on tangential measures — defunding Obamacare, funding the border wall, etc. — but have rarely succeeded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Richard Shelby
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Crisis averted after conservatives cave

NO SHUTDOWN — Congress avoided a government shutdown after Senate conservatives dropped their demands to nix President JOE BIDEN’s vaccine mandates in the funding bill — and Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER gave them a way out. All 100 senators agreed late Thursday night to quickly proceed to a bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate Democrats#Senate Republican#Senate Appropriations#Conservatives
Marietta Daily Journal

Republican lawmakers plan to shut down US government on Friday, report says

Conservative Republicans are reportedly planning to force a government shutdown to protest President Joe Biden’s push to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in large companies. Far-right wing GOP senators say they will object to considering any bipartisan stopgap funding measure to delay its passage until after a deadline to keep...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

The Hill

401K+
Followers
48K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy