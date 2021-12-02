Bills sign CB Greg Stroman to practice squad

The Bills have added to depth of their practice squad secondary on Thursday morning.

Cornerback Greg Stroman was signed to the Bills practice squad.

Stroman, 6-0 and 182 pounds, most recently played for the Washington Football Team. The corner has played in 20 games over three seasons and totaled one interception, four passes defensed and 34 total tackles. He has also returned six kickoffs and 10 punts for a total of 135 yards.

The Virginia Tech product was drafted by Washington in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

