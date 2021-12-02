ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Win tickets to MISTERWIVES at Webster Hall on 12/19!

ohmyrockness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a pair of tickets to give away to see MISTERWIVES with FRANCES FOREVER at Webster Hall...

www.ohmyrockness.com

myq105.com

Register To Win Eagles Tickets

The Eagles are coming to the Amalie Arena on February 28th, and Q105 Wants to send you to the show!. Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets:. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six GRAMMY® Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Enter To Win REO Speedwagon & STYX Tickets

REO Speedwagon and STYX are returning to rock out Detroit, TOGETHER, for their show “Live & Unzoomed 2022”! They will also be joined by special guest, Loverboy. This exciting show takes place on June 8th, 2022, at the DTE Energy Music Theatre. Don’t miss out on this awesome line-up! Tickets...
DETROIT, MI
NYS Music

Alexander 23 Sells Out Webster Hall

Alexander 23 played a sold-out show at Webster Hall in New York City on Friday, November 19. Signing to Interscope records in 2019, the artist has quickly garnered a massive audience with his soft pop masterpieces. His debut single, “dirtyaf1s” instantly went viral and catapulted the artist to the top of streaming charts.
MUSIC
kfox.com

Win 4-Packs of Tickets to SF Symphony

98.5 KFOX is sending you to experience the Holidays with the SF Symphony!. Register below for your chance to win tickets into one of the following SF Symphony Shows!
MUSIC
997now.com

Win Tickets: Twenty One Pilots

99.7 NOW welcomes Twenty One Pilots – “The Icy Tour”. Tickets on sale Wednesday 11/24 at apeconcerts.com. ENTER BELOW for a chance to win PREMIUM Tickets to the show!. 99.7 NOW General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 11/22/2021 at 9:00am through 12/23/2021 at 11:59pm. Prize: One (1) winner will receive two (2) PREMIUM tickets to see Twenty One Pilots at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Tickets are valid for Sunday, September 18, 2022 ONLY. ARV $100.00. Winner will be chosen from all eligible entries received on 12/24/2021 at approximately 12:00pm. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kmaj.com

Win Tickets to Zach Williams Christmas Concert

Topeka’s Christmas Station, Majic 107.7 has your chance to win tickets to the Zach Willams Christmas Concert. This concert will be at Stormont Vail Events Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Zach is a GRAMMY award winning Christian Rock artist. He’s even done a duet with Dolly Parton! Watch the music video HERE.
TOPEKA, KS
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to BENNY SINGS at (le) poisson rouge on 12/7!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see BENNY SINGS at (le) poisson rouge on Tuesday, December 7th!. For show information and tickets, click here. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on December 6, 2021. Good luck!
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
knoxvillewolf.com

Win Chris Stapleton Tickets

OFFICIAL RULES FOR SUMMIT MEDIA RADIO SHOW ME REPTILE & EXOTICS SHOW WEB CONTEST The following…. OFFICIAL RULES FOR SUMMIT MEDIA RADIO ZOO LIGHTS WEB CONTEST The following are the official rules…. November 23, 2021 5:06 pm. OFFICIAL RULES FOR SUMMITMEDIA RADIO [Name] CONTEST The following are the official rules...
ENTERTAINMENT
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to DJ SEINFELD at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 12/2!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see DJ SEINFELD (MIRRORS: LIVE) at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Thursday, December 2nd!. For show information and tickets, click here. TO ENTER:. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner...
MUSIC
froggy1003.com

Win tickets to Morgan Wallen & HARDY at SPAC!

Everything Country Froggy 100.3 welcomes Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous tour with Hardy to Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Thursday July 7th! Tickets go on-sale Friday December 3rd at 10am! Wake up and hop on-board The Morning Express OR Ride Home with Ken Edwards all next week and when you hear Morgan Wallen back to back with Hardy, call in for your shot at winning tickets before they go on-sale!
MUSIC
star967.net

Win Tickets to see South Pacific

Listen to Kevin and Brooke in the mornings all this week for your chance to win tickets to see South Pacific coming to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on February 13th, 2022!. They will be giving them away every day between 6-9am. Set on a tropical island during World...
JOLIET, IL
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to MAPACHE at Lodge Room on 12/9!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see MAPACHE at Lodge Room on Thursday, December 9th!. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on December 7, 2021. Good luck!. This ticket giveaway...
LIFESTYLE
susanvillestuff.com

Win Tickets: Desperado Tribute Concerts This Weekend at the Fairgrounds

Lassen Family Services will present two great nights of music at the Lassen County Fairgrounds this weekend featuring the San Diego-based tribute band Desperado, who will be performing Eagles music on Friday night and Beach Boys songs on Saturday. Both the December 3rd and December 4th concerts will start at...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to DALEY at (le) poisson rouge on 12/19!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see DALEY at (le) poisson rouge on Sunday, December 19th!. For show information and tickets, click here. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on December 16, 2021. Good luck!
ENTERTAINMENT
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to MEWITHOUTYOU at (le) poisson rouge on 12/5!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see MEWITHOUTYOU with DOMINIC ANGELELLA at (le) poisson rouge on Sunday, December 5th!. Join Mewithoutyou as they celebrate the 15th anniversary of their album "Brother, Sister." For show information and tickets, click here. TO ENTER:. For a chance to win,...
MUSIC
959theriver.com

Win Winter WNDRland tickets!

Listen to Mackay in the Morning all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the WNDR Museum!. He will be giving them away every day with trivia at 6:50am. Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with WNDR Museum’s new Winter WNDRland immersive experience! Now through Jan. 2, guests are invited to enjoy new holiday installations including an interactive light-up Santa’s Sleigh and photos with Santa. WNDR Museum will also host three special holiday events including WNDR Ugly Sweater Party (Dec. 4), a Holiday Wreath Workshop (Dec. 8) and WNDRland of Sweets (Dec. 17). Visit https://www.wndrmuseum.com/chicago/winter-wndrland for more information.
LIFESTYLE
brooklynvegan.com

Lunachicks played Webster Hall with Baby Shakes (pics, video, setlist)

NYC punks Lunachicks were scheduled to play their first shows in over a decade around the 2020 edition of Punk Rock Bowling. Those dates wound up being postponed because of COVID, of course, and after making their official return to the stage in September at Punk Rock Bowling 2021, their NYC shows finally happened on Friday and Saturday night (11/26 and 11/27) at Webster Hall. While scheduled host Murray Hill didn't make it after his apartment was destroyed in a four-alarm fire on Thanksgiving Day, he's thankfully ok and the show went on; we were there on Friday night, and DJ Miss Guy spun tunes to open the evening, followed by a great set from Baby Shakes.
MUSIC
myq105.com

Another Chance To Win Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets

Q105 is giving you 2 chances a day to win tickets Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Amalie Arena on December 19th!. Tune in weekday afternoons at 1230 and 320, keep the number 1-800-990-1047 saved in your phone and be ready to call. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) and their...
TAMPA, FL

