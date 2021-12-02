ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing

“Media Champions” with Ken Brady from WJXL-AM/WJXL- FM

By Susan St.Denis
iwantabuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Sales Manager at WJXL-AM/WJXL- FM Website Address:https://1010xl.com. On “Media Champions,” our host speaks with experts within the marketing community. This week our host speaks with Ken Brady from WJXL-AM/WJXL-...

iwantabuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Tyler Brooks from Analytive

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Tyler Brooks from Analytive. To learn more check out https://analytive.com/. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. We help small and medium sized businesses generate sales...
ECONOMY
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Joshua Monge from WaymakerSEO

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Joshua Monge from WaymakerSEO. To learn more check out https://waymakerseo.com. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. Businesses hirer me to create and implement an SEO...
ECONOMY
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Marc Gutman from Wildstory

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Marc Gutman from Wildstory. To learn more check out http://www.wildstory.com. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. We are a brand strategy and design studio that...
ECONOMY
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Steve Krull from Be Found Online

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Steve Krull from Be Found Online. To learn more check out https://befoundonline.com. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. Our high-touch approach ensures that you will...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Director#Media Planning#Marketing Plan#Sales Manager#Media Champions#Gator Bowl Committee
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Isabella Wang from Creative House

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Isabella Wang from Creative House. To learn more check out https://creativehouse.marketing/. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. We focus on the big picture to help...
SCIENCE
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Lauren Caggiano from WriteOn

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Lauren Caggiano from WriteOn. To learn more check out http://www.lovewriteon.com. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. I am a creative copywriter and editor who works...
ECONOMY
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Ernie Kapanke from Shelf Nine

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Ernie Kapanke from Shelf Nine. To learn more check out http://www.shelfnine.com. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. Shelf Nine is a premier retail media network...
RETAIL
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Farhana Cannon from iMedia Exposure

Founder, Social Media and Brand Strategist at iMedia Exposure. Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Farhana Cannon from iMedia Exposure. To learn more check out http://www.imediaexposure.com. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with John Timmerman from Good Monster

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with John Timmerman from Good Monster. To learn more check out https://thegoodmonster.com/. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. The elevator pitch for Good Monster is that...
BUSINESS
iwantabuzz.com

“Media Champions” with Shubham Saraswat from SN Digitech Pvt. Ltd.

CEO at SN Digitech Pvt. Ltd. On “Media Champions,” our host speaks with experts within the marketing community. This week our host speaks with Shubham Saraswat from SN Digitech Pvt. Ltd.. To learn more check out http://www.sndigitech.com. What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the...
BUSINESS
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Joe Doran from Wabash and Lake Advertising

Owner, Chief Creative Strategist at Wabash and Lake Advertising. Website Address: https://www.wabashandlakeconsulting.com/. Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Joe Doran from Wabash and Lake Advertising. To learn more check out https://www.wabashandlakeconsulting.com/. What is your company Elevator...
ECONOMY
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Andrew Miller from Workshop Digital

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week they sit down with Andrew Miller from Workshop Digital. To learn more check out https://www.workshopdigital.com/. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. Workshop Digital helps B2B marketing and sales teams...
ECONOMY
Radio Online

Talk Media Network Syndicates ''The Ken Matthews Show''

Ken Matthews has entered talk radio syndication in the 12-3pm ET daypart signing with Talk Media Network for a long-term agreement to produce and syndicate "The Ken Matthews Show." Matthews is widely known for his guest hosting of "The Rush Limbaugh Show" for the last four years, including the final two episodes of the program.
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE
Variety

Imagine Launches Audio Division With iHeartMedia Podcast Slate Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Entertainment is launching a new audio division tied to an exclusive deal with iHeartMedia. The film and TV company’s chairmen, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, announced Tuesday that Imagine will co-produce a slate of unscripted podcasts for the digital giant. The agreement will encompass six new series over the next two years. The effort will be overseen by Imagine’s chief strategy officer Justin Wilkes and led by producer Kara Welker. “We couldn’t be more excited to have iHeart as our partner as we launch the Imagine brand into the audio space,” said Wilkes. “Audio has proven to be a fantastic incubator and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy