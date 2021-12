President Biden joked on Thursday that Dr. Anthony Fauci is so involved in White House affairs that sometimes it feels like he is the real president. During an address on the White House's latest strategy to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Biden opened by applauding Fauci, whom Biden said he sees more than his own wife. Biden went on to joke that Fauci is the real commander-in-chief.

