Uber Digital Out-of-Home Inventory Now Available Via Vistar's Programmatic Exchange

Digital media and promotions technology company Quotient and Place Exchange, a supply-side platform for programmatic out-of-home (OOH) and place-based media, are now providing access to the largest network of digital in-store audio messaging in the United States, InStore Audio Network, which reaches more than 100 million shoppers each week in 16,000-plus stores across the country. Place Exchange enables Quotient’s retailer and advertiser clients to reach consumers at the point of purchase via InStore Audio Network’s digital audio program at such major grocery and drug chains as Albertsons/Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Schnucks, Ahold Delhaize, CVS and Rite Aid.
