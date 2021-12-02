ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Hello Stranger’: Jordana Brewster & Sam Worthington Join Luke Grimes In Sci-Fi-Thriller

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwpua_0dCGMWNQ00

EXCLUSIVE : Sam Worthington ( Avatar ) and Jordana Brewster ( The Fast And The Furious ) are joining Luke Grimes ( Yellowstone ) in sci-fi thriller Hello Stranger .

As we revealed in September, April Mullen ( Wander ) is slated to direct from a screenplay penned by Ryan Christopher Churchill.

In Hello Stranger , Faye (Brewster) attempts to replace her newly deceased husband, Evan (Grimes) with an android simulant (SIM). Although SIM Evan appears like human Evan in everyway, Faye does not feel the same love for SIM Evan as it does for her. SIM Evan tries to win Faye back, while at the same time, on-the-run from a government agent (Worthington) chasing down SIMS who have become “conscious,” and could potentially be a threat to humankind.

The film will mark Mullen’s follow-up to feature Wander , starring Aaron Eckhart, Katheryn Winnick and Tommy Lee Jones, which was released by Saban, and her Toronto Film Festival feature Below Her Mouth , shot by an all-female crew.

Pic is being produced by Tim Doiron ( Wander ) and James van der Woerd ( Wander ) in association with their production company Wango Films, with Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico ( The Last Word ) as an executive producer.

Myriad is repping international sales and will continue to sell the movie at the EFM next year. CAA and Verve Ventures are repping domestic. Mongrel will distribute in Canada.

Said Wango CEO and producer Tim Doiron: “The addition of Sam and Jordana to Hello Stranger takes an already stellar creative team to the next level. We have secured our dream cast for this film and cannot wait to bring this project to life.”

Worthington is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobsen; Brewster by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA and attorney Marcy Morris; Grimes by CAA and Range Media Partners; Mullen by Verve Talent.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Halle Berry Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Netflix As Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ Hits #1 In U.S.

Oscar winner Halle Berry (Bruised, Monster’s Ball) has entered into a new partnership with Netflix which will see her continue to star in and produce films for the streamer. The announcement comes one week after Netflix’s global release of her feature directorial debut, Bruised, which quickly landed the streamer’s #1 film of the week slot in the U.S., and has charted at #2 on its Top 10 Global English Film List. Bruised hit #1 in a total of 21 countries, and was watched for 47.7M hours in its first five days. In the film penned by first-time feature writer Michelle Rosenfarb, Berry...
MOVIES
Deadline

Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne & Emily Beecham Starring In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’

Cast has been set on sci-fi thriller Slingshot, with Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) and Emily Beecham (Little Joe) leading the pic about an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan. Mikael Håfström (Outside the Wire) is directing the project, which begins principal photography on December 1 at Korda Studios and other locations in and around Budapest. The screenplay is written by R. Scott Adams (Donner Pass) and Nathan Parker (Moon). The film is being produced by Bluestone Entertainment’s Richard Saperstein (Hancock). Also starring are Tomer...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s Chris Evans-Starrer ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Aaron Eckhart
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Tommy Lee Jones
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Katheryn Winnick
Person
Christopher Lee
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Mother/Android’: A Pregnant Chloë Grace Moretz & Algee Smith Outrun Killer Robots In Trailer For Hulu Sci-Fi Thriller

Hulu’s Mother/Android, starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith, takes threats to motherhood to a whole new level. On Friday Hulu dropped the official trailer and key art for the sci-fi thriller. Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land—a stronghold of the android uprising—in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.
TV SERIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY Trailer Features Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman And David Strathairn

Searchlight Pictures has released the brand-new trailer for director Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY. When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Hello Stranger#Avatar#Sims#Pic#Wango Films#Myriad#Efm#Caa#Verve Ventures#Range Media Partners#Verve Talent
Collider

7 Best New Movies to Watch on HBO Max in November 2021

It's not TV, it's HBO Max. And this November, everyone's favorite "not TV premium streaming service" has an eclectic new slate of movies, including another new release from Warner Bros. that will receive a simultaneous theatrical release. If you're in the mood for a classic comedy, a work from one of our most acclaimed directors, a brutal action-thriller, or a tear-jerking drama, HBO Max has you covered for all of these moods and more.
MOVIES
TVLine

As Jack Reacher, Does Alan Ritchson Measure Up? — Watch Amazon Trailer

Has Jack Reacher gotten an upgrade from his days of being portrayed by Tom Cruise? In a newly released trailer for Prime Video’s series adaptation of Lee Child’s novels, 6-foot-3 Titans alum Alan Ritchson dominates the screen as the titular veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. “Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served,” reads the official synopsis. “When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Gunpowder Milkshake: A Fun But Generic John Wick Style Film

“Can I lighten your load?” Gunpowder Milkshake made its way to Netflix this summer with a starry all-female cast and some flashy style; however, when it comes down to it, the film is nothing more than a John Wick clone. Since John Wick made its way into theaters back in 2014, the film is notable for changing the way action movies are made. These days, rarely do you get movies with a million cuts per second to hide the stunt double during the action sequences. Plus, Wick is known for its incredible style and creating an organization called The Continental. That’s essentially the gist of what Gunpowder Milkshake is. The film centers around Sam, a 12-year-old who was trained to be an elite assassin by The Firm, a ruthless crime syndicate that her mother worked for. A big job goes wrong and all hell breaks loose, with Sam gaining help from her mother’s trusted associates: The Librarians. Gunpowder Milkshake proudly wears its John Wick roots on its sleeve; The film never hides the fact that it’s essentially a clone of the popular action series, nor does it do much to separate itself from Wick and other action films. The premise of an “assassin” being betrayed by their own kind has been done to death at this point, and Gunpowder Milkshake doesn’t even try to reinvent the wheel. Is it cool to see Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino kick some major ass? Definitely, but the film is more about style than substance.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
ramascreen.com

Sarah Snook To Star In Horror/Thriller RUN RABBIT RUN

Emmy Nominee Sarah Snook is set to star in director Daina Reid’s RUN RABBIT RUN which commences pre-production this month and shoots in Victoria and South Australia. Snook will replace Elisabeth Moss who was previously announced. Acclaimed novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films (RELIC, PARTISAN, SNOWTOWN) to produce, with XYZ Films executive producing, along with 30West and executive producers Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey. XYZ Films is financing via its production fund backed by IPR.VC, in conjunction with Screen Australia, with XYZ also handling worldwide sales. Umbrella Entertainment is managing Australia/NZ distribution.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Neo-Noir Featurette for Guillermo del Toro's NIGHTMARE ALLEY

A new new-noir featurette has been released for Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and in it, the director shares some insight on the story saying that “it’s the flip side of the American dream, it’s a nightmare.” It also includes members of the cast discussing what the filmmaker is bringing to the movie and there’s also some new footage from the film for you to enjoy.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Jordan Peele’s Mysterious New Horror Movie ‘Nope’ Has Finished Filming

A new terror from the mind of the Academy Award winner. In the wake of Get Out and Us comes Nope, the third horror movie from writer/director Jordan Peele, and we’ve learned this week that filming on the project is now complete. Variety notes this week, “The film, which recently...
MOVIES
TheWrap

See How Caleb Landry Jones Gave Life to a Robot Opposite Tom Hanks in ‘Finch’ (Exclusive Video)

In “Fitch,” Tom Hanks is the last man standing, trying to survive a sandstorm-blasted Earth. The new sci-fi movie details the daily existence of Hanks’s title character, living in an underground bunker or traveling in a ramshackle RV to safer lands. And while Hanks is the only human being onscreen (apart from one brief flashback scene), he was most certainly not the only actor involved in the production, as you can see from this exclusive video called “Creating Jeff.”
MOVIES
Inverse

Amazon’s most ambitious sci-fi thriller of 2021 is here

Riz Ahmed sees aliens in Amazon's intriguing new sci-fi movie. A glowing asteroid hurtles toward Earth in the night sky. It sparks a chain reaction involving debris-devouring woodland insects, hungry mosquitos, and – as viewed through a microscopic lens – a microbe that burrows its way through a human host’s bloodstream before exploding all of its matter inside.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy