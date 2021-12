Another student walkout at Little Elm High School, but this one much smaller and much more peaceful, but we’re still dealing with fallout from the last. This is what happens when parents don’t chastise their kids when they do wrong. Too many kids now are acting like they are in charge and can do anything with no consequences, and things need to change. How can you hear what happened and side with the students who assaulted officers?!

LITTLE ELM, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO