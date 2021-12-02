ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Omicron COVID variant confirmed in Minnesota; patient was recently in NYC: Officials

By Mark Sundstrom, Ashley Soley-Cerro
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hol7g_0dCGLLsS00

NEW YORK – The second known case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday. The patient recently traveled to New York City.

The Minnesota resident attended Anime NYC 2021 at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21, according to the department.

The patient is a resident of Hennepin County and had been vaccinated, according to the health department. The man had mild symptoms as of Nov. 22 and was tested for COVID-19 on Nov. 24.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a COVID briefing Thursday also said the man’s symptoms were mild. “In fact, those symptoms have already resolved,” she added.

Watch Gov. Hochul’s briefing on the new omicron case and COVID in NY

Hochul advised anyone who was at the convention between Nov. 18 and 22 to get tested immediately.

The governor said there were currently no confirmed omicron cases in New York. However, officials believe it’s only a matter of time.

“We fully expect it to be detected in the coming days,” incoming New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said at Hochul’s briefing.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio echoed that sentiment in a statement Thursday.

“We should assume there is community spread of the variant in our city,” de Blasio said. “We are working closely with the state and the CDC, as well as the Javits Center’s event organizers, and our Test and Trace Corps will be contacting conference attendees,” he added.

NY COVID latest: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Both the governor and the mayor confirmed that the convention required masks and complied with the city’s Key2NYC vaccination requirements for entry.

Minnesota epidemiologists are working with NYC and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials to investigate the case, the health department said.

Omicron COVID variant identified in California; 1st known US case

The first known omicron case in the U.S. was announced Wednesday. The patient had recently traveled from South Africa to California.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Minnesota Government
State
California State
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Health
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

238 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 3

Albany County is also reporting 238 new COVID cases and 178 recoveries since Wednesday. The county reports this is now the third consecutive day of reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID identified in Albany County within a 24-hour period. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 171.4.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Utica College expert discusses the unknowns surrounding the Omicron Variant

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The World Health Organization (WHO) called the Omicron strain a variant of concern, and as it makes its way to the U.S. we spoke with Utica College Professor of Biology Lawrence Aaronson expert about what we know so far about this new variant. “Unfortunately, data aren’t complete yet because it was just […]
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CNN fires prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has tweeted a post on social media announcing the immediate suspension of prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo. CNN said they have retained a respected law firm to conduct a review about his involvement to aide his brother, then former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he was accused of sexual harassment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Nyc#Cdc#Covid#Omicron Covid#The Javits Center#Test#Trace Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy