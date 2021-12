Greenidge's total revenue in Q3 2021 surged 484% (YoY) at $35.8 million and +121% against the prior quarter. Cryptocurrency miners have been accused of having an insatiable thirst for energy during the production of digital coins. Rising prices have attracted mining entrepreneurs as demand continues to hit the roof. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) the most common crypto with a market cap of $1.07 trillion has seen its price soar past its April 2021 highs to reach $68,000. Incidentally, mining Bitcoin consumes approximately 91 terawatt-hours of electricity per year. By comparison, this amount of energy exceeds Finland's annual consumption rate and represents 0.5% of the global consumption level.

