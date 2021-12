This DVD focuses on several types of material imbalances, such as Rook vs 2 Pieces, Queen vs 2 Rooks, and Queen vs Pieces. One of the first lessons we are taught at the beginning of our chess journey is how much every piece on the board is “worth”. However, the more we master the game, the more we realize that the “true” value of pieces can differ from their theoretical value, depending on the subtleties of the position. When faced with material imbalances, it can be challenging to come to a correct evaluation and decide which plans to pursue.

