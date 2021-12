Qurate's share price is down 45% over the last six months. Qurate Retail (QRTEA) is down over 40% since I wrote up the company in March. The market is concerned because QRTEA's 2021 performance is lagging 2020 performance and the company's balance sheet is highly levered. Despite these concerns, I think QRTEA remains a low-risk investment due to its ability to generate cash flow and management's aggressive dividend policy. In this article, I will discuss QRTEA's margin of safety in more detail and focus on downside protection.

