LEXINGTON, S.C. — "I love giving to people. It's a blessing for me to give than receive," Lucky Ellison, a WLTX Stuff-a-Bus donor, said as he dropped off a group of items. Mr. Lucky has been giving to WLTX Stuff-a-Bus the last 10 years. He said it's right to give back your blessings to others and especially to those less fortunate who might not be able to afford Christmas gifts.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO