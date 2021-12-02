ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enron Turned Obscure Businesspeople Into Household Names. Here's Where They Are Now

By Scott Cohn, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnron made household names of people who were little known outside of business. Several former executives went to prison for their roles in the epic collapse. All are free now and working to rebuild their lives. For the elite team of prosecutors that investigated Enron, their careers would never...

NBC Los Angeles

Twenty Years After Epic Bankruptcy, Enron Leaves a Complex Legacy

Enron's bankruptcy on Dec. 2, 2001, was the largest in U.S. history at the time, ending a stunning fall from grace. The company has become a symbol of corporate fraud, yet it leaves a long legacy of products and services that we take for granted today. Enron's innovations include modern-day...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Enron: Where are they now?

Twenty years ago, the rapid rise of Enron — once among the most admired companies in the country — came to an abrupt end, crashing in what was then the biggest corporate bankruptcy in U.S history. The key players in the scandal became household names. Here’s where they are today:
HOUSTON, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Enron's cast of characters: Where they are 20 years after the fall?

(Bloomberg) -- It’s been 20 years, to the day, since Enron Corp. filed for bankruptcy, marking one of the most spectacular financial collapses in history and forever cementing its legacy as the posterchild of corporate fraud. The energy-trading giant’s downfall, triggered by revelations of shady accounting practices, still reverberate throughout...
ECONOMY
TIME

How the Enron Scandal Changed American Business Forever

It’s the kind of historic anniversary few people really want to remember. In early December 2001, innovative energy company Enron Corporation, a darling of Wall Street investors with $63.4 billion in assets, went bust. It was the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history. Some of the corporation’s executives, including the CEO and chief financial officer, went to prison for fraud and other offenses. Shareholders hit the company with a $40 billion lawsuit, and the company’s auditor, Arthur Andersen, ceased doing business after losing many of its clients.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Elizabeth Holmes testifies former Theranos president was abusive

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faced cross-examination this week and emotionally recounted her relationship with former president Sunny Balwani. Holmes earlier this week testified that Balwani, who is her former romantic partner as well, was sexually and emotionally abusive throughout their relationship from 2009 to 2016. She also claimed that Balwani told her to rebuild herself and “become a new Elizabeth” to succeed at Theranos, according to multiple news reports.
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Insight: Enron’s collapse reached beyond the energy company — to me

Not long out of college, I landed a job in Houston at the mighty accounting firm Arthur Andersen. Part of the “Big 5” accounting firms that also included PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Ernst & Young and KPMG, a job at Andersen was coveted both for the prestige and the career leg up it could give you. Working at Andersen meant you were going places.
HOUSTON, TX
krcgtv.com

Enron's legacy looms 20 years on at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA — Twenty years after the Enron Corporation filed for bankruptcy in December 2001, the University of Missouri still holds a position under the founder and former CEO of the company's name. Dr. Joseph Haslag is the first and, thus far, only Kenneth Lay Chair of Economics at the University...
COLUMBIA, MO
Fortune

These entrepreneurs say the tarnished legacy of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos has made their jobs harder

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Fortune CEO Alan Murray hosted a panel of diagnostics entrepreneurs at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Half Moon Bay, Calif, and quickly trotted out the elephant in the room: the on-going criminal fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and its possible chilling effect on the diagnostics industry.
BUSINESS
pbs.org

Analyzing new revelations in the Theranos fraud trial

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the former health technology company Theranos, faced cross-examination Tuesday in her fraud case. Federal prosecutors have alleged deception that led investors and patients to believe the company could conduct a range of tests using a few drops of blood. Rebecca Jarvis, chief business, technology & economics correspondent for ABC News joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes: Disgraced start-up founder to return to stand to defend herself at Theranos trial

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will return to the stand next week to give further testimony about her defunct blood-testing start-up which was once valued at $9billion.Lawyers for the 37-year-old entrepreneur had previously declined to say whether they would call her as a witness to defend against charges that she duped investors into funding her doomed biotech company.But for an hour before the close of court on Friday, she removed her mask and took the stand in San Jose, California after the prosecution rested its case.Ms Holmes has pled not guilty to 11 counts of wire fraud, with each...
BUSINESS
CNET

Theranos trial: Prosecution rests, Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand

The trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is reaching a crucial point. The prosecution rested its case on Friday after calling nearly 30 witnesses over the past two months. Now it's the defense's turn to build its case, and in a surprise move, Holmes took the stand Friday to talk about her early days at Stanford University and the blood-testing startup at the center of the closely watched trial. She's expected to testify further Monday.
BUSINESS
