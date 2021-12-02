ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

See inside treehouse hideout of man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qsM5_0dCGKQIK00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The state attorney’s office has released a new video showing the inside of the treehouse in Georgia where the man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer was found hiding in June.

Investigators said Othal Wallace was arrested in a rural area of DeKalb County, Georgia, three days after he was accused of shooting officer Jason Raynor in the head.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Raynor died of his injuries two months later in August.

Police Chief Jakari Young said Wallace was found hiding in a treehouse with firearms, flashbangs, body armor, and ammunition.

See footage of the inside of the treehouse in the video player above.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Georgia State
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Firearms#Treehouse
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman arrested after baby daughter dies of fentanyl overdose, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — Authorities arrested a woman Thursday after an autopsy showed that her baby daughter died earlier this year of fentanyl toxicity, WHBQ-TV reported. Police responded to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on Sept. 15 after the infant girl was found unresponsive, the news station reported, citing the Oxford Police Department. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Expert: School should have flagged behavior before shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — The warning signs were there: A search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, drawings of blood on a school desk and a written plea for help. But on Tuesday, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit at Oxford High School, the student in question was sent back to the classroom after a school meeting with his parents. Three hours later four students were shot to death and six other students and a teacher were wounded.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
62K+
Followers
75K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy