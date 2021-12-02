See inside treehouse hideout of man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The state attorney’s office has released a new video showing the inside of the treehouse in Georgia where the man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer was found hiding in June.
Investigators said Othal Wallace was arrested in a rural area of DeKalb County, Georgia, three days after he was accused of shooting officer Jason Raynor in the head.
Raynor died of his injuries two months later in August.
Police Chief Jakari Young said Wallace was found hiding in a treehouse with firearms, flashbangs, body armor, and ammunition.
See footage of the inside of the treehouse in the video player above.
