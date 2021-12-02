ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advanz Pharma welcomes new executives

By Sandra Levy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvanz Pharma named Steffen Wagner as its CEO and appointed Andreas Stickler as its chief financial officer. Advanz Pharma is welcoming two executives. Steffen Wagner is joining as CEO, starting early 2022. He succeeds Graeme Duncan, who will step down from his role and become a special advisor to the...

The Independent

Alibaba appoints new CFO, reshuffles e-commerce businesses

China’s largest e-commerce group Alibaba said Monday it is appointing a new chief financial officer and reorganizing its e-commerce businesses amid a regulatory crackdown in the technology industry.The company said in a statement Monday that Toby Xu will succeed Maggie Wu as its new CFO from April 1, 2022. Xu joined Alibaba from PricewaterhouseCoopers three years ago and was appointed deputy group CFO in July 2019.Wu, who has been Alibaba’s CFO since 2013 and has helped lead three Alibaba-related company listings, will continue to serve as an executive director on Alibaba’s board. She will also remain as a partner...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

UroGen pharma reports inducement grant to 13 new employees

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) granted 13 new employees inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”) in connection with their employment with UroGen. Up to 53,000 shares of UroGen’s common stock are issuable upon the vesting and settlement of the RSUs. The RSUs will vest equally over three years, with one third of the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mpamag.com

Fintech announces new executive

Major fintech Marble Financial has announced the appointment of Rose Zanic as its new chief financial officer. Zanic, who will be replacing Natasha Tsai, has over 25 years of experience in capital markets and corporate finance. Prior to joining Marble, Zanic operated as an independent corporate finance professional focusing on going-public transactions, financing, M&A transactions, and general public company administration.
BUSINESS
fooddive.com

Pabst names Ferrero executive as its new CEO

Pabst Brewing appointed Paul Chibe to succeed Eugene Kashper as CEO starting Dec. 1, the company said in a statement. Kashper will remain chairman and continue to play an active role in the business. Chibe has more than 30 years growing consumer brands in the U.S. He joins Pabst from...
BUSINESS
Guy Clark
beckershospitalreview.com

New Alnylam CEO is trailblazing the pharma industry

Yvonne Greenstreet, MD, has become one of the six women worldwide heading up a pharmaceutical company worth over $5 billion as she steps into the role of CEO at Cambridge, Mass.-based Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. As a woman of color, she is a rare leader in the industry, The Boston Globe reported Nov. 28.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
mpamag.com

RCN Capital names new executive director

Private lender RCN Capital has named a new executive director of retail loan development, with real estate investor Tim Herriage (pictured) joining the company. The position will see Herriage oversee initiatives to strengthen the company’s direct-to-investor lending presence and increase retail sales, as well as developing and executing strategic initiatives to grow RCN’s retail lending channel.
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

New Chief Executive At Lidl GB

Lidl GB has announced that Ryan McDonnell will become its next Chief Executive following Christian Härtnagel’s promotion to the CEO role of the discounter’s chain in Germany. Currently holding the title of Deputy CEO, McDonnell will start in his new position on 1 February next year, while Härtnagel will take...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Guaranteed Rate welcomes big name to executive team

Guaranteed Rate has named Ramesh Sarukkai (pictured) as the company’s chief product and technology officer. In this role, Sarukkai will be responsible for extending Guaranteed Rate’s digital product portfolio into new financial services, as well as enhancing its current mortgage products and features. The key hire – who brings 26...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health, Microsoft ink deal to redefine personalized care

CVS Health and Microsoft are joining forces to create innovative solutions to help consumers improve their health. CVS Health is embarking on a brand-new partnership with Microsoft. The companies recently gave some insight into what they hope to accomplish through this alliance, which includes focusing on innovative solutions to help...
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

Edgewell Personal Care to acquire Billie

After previous acquisition talks with P&G fell apart, personal care brand Billie has a new buyer. Edgewell Personal Care announced plans to acquire the brand in an all-cash transaction of $310 million, which is subject to customary adjustments. “We are thrilled to add Billie to our portfolio of brands. We...
BUSINESS
Phramalive.com

Vifor Pharma Doubles Down on Kidney Disease with New Acquisitions

Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma is acquiring Spain’s Sanifit Therapeutics and Switzerland’s Inositec. In the first deal, Vifor picks up Sanifit’s SNF472, a novel, first-in-class inhibitor of vascular calcification. The drug is being developed to treat calcific uremic arteriolopathy (CUA) and peripheral artery disease (PAD) patients with end-stage kidney disease. No drug has been approved for these indications in this population. The drug has been granted orphan drug designation for both indications by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CUA by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Tara Maurer-Mackay of PrimaLoft on Reducing Emissions with P.U.R.E.

In this Q&A, Tara Maurer-Mackay, senior vice president, product strategy for PrimaLoft, discusses why reducing emissions must be a priority. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA

