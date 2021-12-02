ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Happening today: SpaceX plans to launch batch of Starlink satellites from Space Coast

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will try to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Coast Thursday night.

The company planned to launch the rocket Wednesday night, with dozens of Starlink satellites, but it delayed the take off and hasn’t said why.

SpaceX is now looking to launch the rocket at 6:12 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

