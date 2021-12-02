College football championship weekend game predictions
The regular season has concluded ahead of conference championship weekend.
Two regular season matchups will be contested ahead of bowl season as California (4-7) will host USC (4-7) in a makeup game Saturday and Army (8-3) will play Navy (3-8) on Dec. 11.
Vols Wire predicts winners for each championship game in Week 14 and the California-USC contest.
Conference USA: UTSA-Western Kentucky (San Antonio, Texas)
Pac-12: Oregon-Utah (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Big 12: Baylor-Oklahoma State (Arlington, Texas)
MAC: Kent State-Northern Illinois (Detroit, Michigan)
Mountain West: San Diego State-Utah State (Carson, California)
- Dan Harralson — San Diego State
- Ken Lay — San Diego State
Sun Belt: Appalachian State-Louisiana (Lafayette, Louisiana)
- Dan Harralson — Appalachian State
- Ken Lay — Louisiana
