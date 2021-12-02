ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football championship weekend game predictions

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdKf8_0dCGJvQW00

The regular season has concluded ahead of conference championship weekend.

Two regular season matchups will be contested ahead of bowl season as California (4-7) will host USC (4-7) in a makeup game Saturday and Army (8-3) will play Navy (3-8) on Dec. 11.

Vols Wire predicts winners for each championship game in Week 14 and the California-USC contest.

Conference USA: UTSA-Western Kentucky (San Antonio, Texas)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oimKZ_0dCGJvQW00
Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12: Oregon-Utah (Las Vegas, Nevada)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWAOo_0dCGJvQW00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12: Baylor-Oklahoma State (Arlington, Texas)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SHmE_0dCGJvQW00
Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

MAC: Kent State-Northern Illinois (Detroit, Michigan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyORj_0dCGJvQW00
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West: San Diego State-Utah State (Carson, California)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dTtI_0dCGJvQW00
Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
  • Dan Harralson — San Diego State
  • Ken Lay — San Diego State

Sun Belt: Appalachian State-Louisiana (Lafayette, Louisiana)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5BDA_0dCGJvQW00
Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
  • Dan Harralson — Appalachian State
  • Ken Lay — Louisiana

SEC: Alabama-Georgia (Atlanta, Georgia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSgBm_0dCGJvQW00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

AAC: Cincinnati-Houston (Cincinnati, Ohio)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVSJy_0dCGJvQW00
Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten: Iowa-Michigan (Indianapolis, Indiana)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ItS54_0dCGJvQW00
Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

ACC: Pittsburgh-Wake Forest (Charlotte, North Carolina)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLLzM_0dCGJvQW00
Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

California-USC (Berkeley, California)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zvUB_0dCGJvQW00
(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young inks new NIL deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Charlotte#San Antonio#American Football#Usc#Navy#Vols Wire#Conference Usa#Utsa Western Kentucky#Pac 12#Baylor Oklahoma State#Mac#Kent State Northern#Appalachian#Sec#Acc#Pittsburgh Wake Forest
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said about Michigan football after the Big Ten Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — It was some tough sledding for the No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes, with Michigan football winning the Big Ten Championship thanks to an utterly dominant performance. The Hawkeye offense could get nothing going, and while the defense occasionally stymied the Wolverines, a couple early big plays opened things up before Michigan football pulled away in the second half, to win, 42-3.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy