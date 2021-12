Join The Adel Chamber on Dec. 3 for the Hometown Holiday Celebration with multiple fun events around town. Adel Public Library will be hosting Mrs. Claus and Crafts with drinks and cookies at 3 p.m. (provided by the city of Adel). The tree and wreaths will be lit at 5 p.m. on the northeast corner of the square with music provided by the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Sip and sample your way around Adel from 5-7 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 4, have fun as you shop and hop your way through Adel as our businesses host holiday sales and specials. Sunday, Dec. 5, enjoy an in-person Holiday Home Tour, featuring three unique and beautifully decorated homes. Tickets are on sale now, and capacity is limited. Tickets are available at Azalea Lane Boutique, Adel HealthMart, Adel Flowers and Gifts and Harvey's Greenhouse. Tickets are also available online.

WAUKEE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO