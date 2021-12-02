Using Art To Help Children Cope During COVID

Here is information about seven local programs and nonprofits that could use your help and financial support so they can help others during the holidays and year-round. The 34th annual Rio Grande Rotary Club Las Cruces Dress the Child program buys new clothes and shoes for needy children. It provided clothes and shoes for 15 children in 1984, the year the program began. It reached 537 children served in 2019 and dropped back to 300 children in 2020 because of the pandemic. Participating children are chosen by Las Cruces Public Schools and Gadsden Independent School District. Each child receives $130 to $150 in new clothes and shoes. Send donation checks to Dress the Child, P.O. Box 550, Las Cruces, N.M. 88004, or take them to Julie Koenig, First New Mexico Bank, 3000 E. Lohman Ave. in Las Cruces. Contact Doug Boberg at 575-644-9469 or drboberg@gmail.com. The annual fundraising dinner, which usually raises more than $50,000, was not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic, so cash donations are more important than ever.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO