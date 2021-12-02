ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Using Art To Help Children Cope During COVID

wosu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic is still with us. There’s COVID-19, the delta variant and now the Omicron, which was detected on Wednesday for the first time in the...

news.wosu.org

WUKY

UK Psychology professor offers ways to help kids cope with COVID anxiety

From routine disruption to social isolation — the COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to impact children in various ways. This week on Dr. Greg Davis on Medicine Michelle Martel, a psychology professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kentucky, shares her expertise and offers tips for helping your child cope with COVID anxiety.
KIDS
Newswise

Superheroes: Helping or hurting children?

Newswise — When thinking of superheroes, thoughts of masks, capes and superpowers may come to mind. For children, superheroes in shows and movies could teach bravery and courage, but two University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers are studying whether they could also be related to increased risk of injuries in children.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Art#Economy#Disability#Omicron
The Courier

Thibodaux author pens children's book about helping kids with autism cope after hurricane

Hurricanes are stressful for kids but they can be especially confusing and terrifying for children with autism. After Hurricane Ida ripped through Terrebonne and Lafourche Aug. 29, Thibodaux author, teacher and special-needs advocate Sylnita Livas-Bougere wrote a children’s book about her experience that she hopes can help other parents of children with autism.
THIBODAUX, LA
wellbeingmagazine.com

Children’s wellbeing book helps young children to cope with worries and anxiety.

A creative project started during the peak of Covid last year has evolved into a tool to support children struggling with worry and anxiety. Art psychotherapist O’Donoghue is the author and illustrator of children’s book The Little Squirrel Who Worried, a story begun while she was working last year in London and Essex for CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) UK.
KIDS
Oakland County Moms

Helping Kids Cope With Tragedy

Helping Kids Cope With Tragedy – Several Oakland County school districts have released a response to the tragic shooting at Oxford High School in the way of a helpful article to help kids cope with tragedy. The article is written by school psychologist Dr. Charles Fay of The Love and Logic Institute.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
bocabeacon.com

Help the children of Haiti, give the gift of art for Christmas at the same time

Smart Studio will be hosting Missionaries Mitchell and Debbie Martinez on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10 at the gallery on Park Avenue. The missionaries will be on hand both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss helping Haitian children who are displaced in the Dominican Republic. They will also have a display of Haitian art and children’s art for sale.
ENTERTAINMENT
WBTV

Bright Side Youth Ranch has horses, mentors to help children cope with crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mental health and suicide are serious discussion topics. There are a lot of great resources out there to help people who are struggling. And there’s one really great local nonprofit that’s focusing on children. Bright Side Youth Ranch focuses on children who have been through a...
YORK, SC
spectrumnews1.com

Art helps Wisconsin high school students cope with the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — For some high schoolers, art class has become a place of refuge during a turbulent time. April Sopkin is an art teacher at East High School. During her lunch break, she sometimes sits and goes through whatever paperwork and grading she needs to, while students sit and paint.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coping with trauma during the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays are typically a time for joy and celebration with loved ones, but for some survivors of violent crime, this time of year could become not-so-happy times. Therasa Yehling, Manager at OSF HealthCare’s Strive Trauma Recovery Center, said holidays can cause triggers for some, with side effects including anxiety, depression […]
ROCKFORD, IL
lascrucesbulletin.com

Ways to help during the holidays: Needy children, cancer patients, seniors and more

Here is information about seven local programs and nonprofits that could use your help and financial support so they can help others during the holidays and year-round. The 34th annual Rio Grande Rotary Club Las Cruces Dress the Child program buys new clothes and shoes for needy children. It provided clothes and shoes for 15 children in 1984, the year the program began. It reached 537 children served in 2019 and dropped back to 300 children in 2020 because of the pandemic. Participating children are chosen by Las Cruces Public Schools and Gadsden Independent School District. Each child receives $130 to $150 in new clothes and shoes. Send donation checks to Dress the Child, P.O. Box 550, Las Cruces, N.M. 88004, or take them to Julie Koenig, First New Mexico Bank, 3000 E. Lohman Ave. in Las Cruces. Contact Doug Boberg at 575-644-9469 or drboberg@gmail.com. The annual fundraising dinner, which usually raises more than $50,000, was not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic, so cash donations are more important than ever.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES

