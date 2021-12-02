ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Of Stolen Car From Downtown Sacramento Ends In Crash

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A chase of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Downtown Sacramento early Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen near 16th and J streets. Three people were in the stolen car.

Officers chased the suspects until they crashed near the Q Street offramp from Interstate 5.

Two of the passengers who were in the car were detained immediately and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Another suspect ran into a nearby apartment complex and was eventually arrested by officers.

No names of any suspects have been released at this point.

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

