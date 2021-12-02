ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck opens up about getting back with Jennifer Lopez: ‘It’s a great story’

By Daisy Maldonado
 2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

It’s the stuff of fairytales; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reigniting their romance 17 years after their called-off engagement in 2004 was certainly unexpected.

But alas, the two love birds found their way back to each other this year, and the reunion has had just about everyone swooning.

Perhaps part of the allure about Bennifer is the mystery behind it. After all, not much is known about how the two began speaking once again, given earlier this year JLo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

So who made the first move? When did sparks begin flying again? Or did the two remain close friends over the past two decades?

Well, Affleck is for the first time publicly dishing on the magical details of it all...sort of.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, Affleck admitted he is choosing to “exercise a little restraint” when it comes to fully dishing on his personal life as he’s learned “it’s not wise to share everything with the world.”

“There are some things which are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their intimacy by dint of the fact that they are not shared with the rest of the world,” Affleck explained.

Having previously had their romance fizzle out in the public eye, it’s make sense the two are attempting to keep things private this time around.

“I’m more comfortable just learning to find a boundary between things that I want to share and things that I don’t. I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life.”

But that’s not to say he can’t gush and share any information about his love story with Lopez, which he said is “beautiful.”

“I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” Affleck said.

“My life now reflects not just the person I want to be, but the person I really feel like I am ― which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable,” he said.

“And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out,” the actor said of his current relationship before adding, “And then I’ll light it on fire.”

Overall Ben shared that he feels “very lucky” to have “benefitted from second chances” in both life and love.

And we’ll cheers to that.

