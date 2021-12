The City of Boise will be able to access a federal program to get government-backed loans for planned improvements to the city’s sewer infrastructure. Last month, voters approved a bond that authorizes borrowing up to $570 million for what the city says are needed upgrades to wastewater infrastructure. Now, with loans from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, the city will be able to get loans at a lower interest rate than it could in the traditional bond market.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO