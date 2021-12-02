Giants' Logan Ryan shades Aaron Rodgers while discussing COVID-19 battle

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan missed the previous two games after testing positive for COVID-19. Despite being fully vaccinated, Ryan could not produce two negative tests prior to his 10-day window being up.

The toll that was taken was more mental than physical, Ryan said. Despite some mild symptoms, he was more frustrated about not being with his teammates.

“Fortunately, I was vaccinated so my bout with COVID wasn’t too bad. It was pretty mild,” Ryan told reporters on Wednesday. “Mentally it was the toughest part just not being there. I had hopes and thoughts and prayers that I could make it to both games. I thought it was a possibility and I packed my equipment for both. I did everything I could to try to get a negative test and I actually did, but it was just too close to game time.

“Trust me, I wanted to pull up in the parking lot with my uniform on and run in, right before kickoff, but the NFL doesn’t allow it based on protocols and stuff like that. Very fortunate for me and my family that it wasn’t too bad. But it is going around, I encourage people to treat it serious and encourage people vaccinated or not, stay masked up and keep doing everything we can because it’s still going around. Very fortunate though.”

So, how did Ryan attack his bout with COVID-19? Not in the same way Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did — something the veteran safety made sure to point out.

“I was doing everything I could holistically, not what Aaron Rodgers was doing, but I was taking vitamins and drinking water,” Ryan said. “Fortunately, I recovered pretty quickly and I’m back here to get my wind back and back with the guys and I’m very excited to be back.”

Rodgers, of course, came under fire after it was revealed that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He had previously said he was “immunized,” which many took as a pants-on-fire fib. After testing positive, Rodgers consulted with podcast host Joe Rogan, who had previously drawn heat for taking prescribed ivermectin to battle the virus.

Despite his controversial approach, the unvaccinated Rodgers missed just one game before returning to the Packers in Week 10.

Ryan, meanwhile, is clueless how he came into contact with the virus.

“I don’t know. I was living life how everyone else was and I was vaccinated. My wife was vaccinated. Even my daughter was vaccinated at six-years old. It was just, unfortunately came across this,” Ryan said.

However it all came to be, Ryan is excited to be back with his teammates and preparing for a Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.