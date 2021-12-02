ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Logan Ryan shades Aaron Rodgers while discussing COVID-19 battle

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJ1TX_0dCGIXOz00

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan missed the previous two games after testing positive for COVID-19. Despite being fully vaccinated, Ryan could not produce two negative tests prior to his 10-day window being up.

The toll that was taken was more mental than physical, Ryan said. Despite some mild symptoms, he was more frustrated about not being with his teammates.

“Fortunately, I was vaccinated so my bout with COVID wasn’t too bad. It was pretty mild,” Ryan told reporters on Wednesday. “Mentally it was the toughest part just not being there. I had hopes and thoughts and prayers that I could make it to both games. I thought it was a possibility and I packed my equipment for both. I did everything I could to try to get a negative test and I actually did, but it was just too close to game time.

“Trust me, I wanted to pull up in the parking lot with my uniform on and run in, right before kickoff, but the NFL doesn’t allow it based on protocols and stuff like that. Very fortunate for me and my family that it wasn’t too bad. But it is going around, I encourage people to treat it serious and encourage people vaccinated or not, stay masked up and keep doing everything we can because it’s still going around. Very fortunate though.”

So, how did Ryan attack his bout with COVID-19? Not in the same way Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did — something the veteran safety made sure to point out.

“I was doing everything I could holistically, not what Aaron Rodgers was doing, but I was taking vitamins and drinking water,” Ryan said. “Fortunately, I recovered pretty quickly and I’m back here to get my wind back and back with the guys and I’m very excited to be back.”

Rodgers, of course, came under fire after it was revealed that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He had previously said he was “immunized,” which many took as a pants-on-fire fib. After testing positive, Rodgers consulted with podcast host Joe Rogan, who had previously drawn heat for taking prescribed ivermectin to battle the virus.

Despite his controversial approach, the unvaccinated Rodgers missed just one game before returning to the Packers in Week 10.

Ryan, meanwhile, is clueless how he came into contact with the virus.

“I don’t know. I was living life how everyone else was and I was vaccinated. My wife was vaccinated. Even my daughter was vaccinated at six-years old. It was just, unfortunately came across this,” Ryan said.

However it all came to be, Ryan is excited to be back with his teammates and preparing for a Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Responds To Latest Rumors

On Saturday afternoon, actress Shailene Woodley, the fiancee of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, took to social media to clear up the latest rumors. Earlier in the week, she published an astrology post to her Instagram story. Whether correct or not, some in the media assumed the post had something to do with the recent revelation that Rodgers was not vaccinated.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Logan Ryan
The Spun

Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Covid 19#American Football#New York Giants#Covid#Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady does a hard pivot on Aaron Rodgers vaccine question

If you expected Tom Brady to share his honest opinion about the Aaron Rodgers vaccine controversy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was happy to disappoint you. In the latest episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, host Jim Gray asked the QB for his take on Rodgers, who missed the Green Bay Packers' Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated despite disingenuously telling reporters he had been "immunized" back in August.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy