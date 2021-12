Things are going well for the Arizona Cardinals. They just survived a stretch without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, they’re coming off a bye, and the Los Angeles Rams are down to 7-4 on the season while the Cardinals sit at 9-2 with the tiebreaker. Murray and Hopkins are slated to rejoin the team against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, as the Cardinals try to keep pace with the Packers, who are on a bye at 9-3 this week.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO