San Luis Obispo County, CA

Rite Aid hosts walk-in COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic at Cal Poly on Friday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRite Aid is hosting a vaccine clinic this Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the main gym lobby of the Recreation Center. Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 booster shots will be available for walk-ins only. COVID-19 vaccines will only be available to Cal Poly employees and...

San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
