KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa's elves were hard at work at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital on Thursday, taking a break from making gifts to start making tutus and capes. The tutus and capes will be given to children at the hospital as a way to bring some cheer. The items to make them were donated by a local business, ServPro, which works to repair and clean up damaged homes. The owner's granddaughter was treated at the hospital.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO