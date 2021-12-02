Meet Dumbledore- This Week’s APL Pet Project

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO