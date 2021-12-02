ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Christmas Again’ Cast Breaks Down The Latest DCOM That’s The Perfect Holiday Treat

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

‘Christmas Again’ premieres December 3 on Disney Channel. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of the movie’s cast teasing the movie and why this DCOM is perfect for the whole family.

Disney Channel is back at it with a holiday DCOM! Christmas Again will air December 3 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel. Before you sit down with your hot cocoa and popcorn to watch, HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of the cast that has all the essential deets on this DCOM.

“Ro is spending her first Christmas with a new stepmother and a new little stepbrother, which is really different for Ro,” Scarlett Estevez reveals about her character. “She ends up having her Christmas not go the way that she exactly wants it to so she finds a way to change that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dq1W4_0dCGG9Bw00
Scarlette Estevez as Ro in ‘Christmas Again.’ (Disney Channel)

This holiday story focuses on Ro’s Latino family. Christmas Again will showcase many aspects of Latin culture as the movie explores this blended family. “Singing ‘Silent Night’ with Priscilla Lopez was like a childhood dream come true,” Beth Lacke, who plays Diane, admits.

Christmas is right around the corner, so watching holiday-themed movies during this time of year is always a special treat for families. Christmas Again is definitely a holiday movie to watch year after year. Scarlett reveals why she thinks this movie is perfect for the whole family. “Just the way that this family is, I think a lot of people can relate to and you can feel the joy when you’re watching the movie,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xcd5_0dCGG9Bw00
The cast of Christmas Again. (Disney Channel)

In the movie, Ro isn’t handling her parents’ divorce well and really wants her life to go back to the way it was. After a disappointing celebration with her family, including her sister Gabby, Abuela Sofia, and Abuelo Hector, Ro makes a wish to a neighborhood Santa for a “do-over” and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas day over and over and over again. Now, in order to break the strange magical loop, Ro must learn to appreciate her loving family as it is, as well as the true meaning of Christmas.

Brandy Admits She ‘Didn’t Understand’ How ‘Special’ ‘Cinderella’ Was Until Years Later: It Changed My Life

Brandy reflected on her ‘life changing’ role in the 1997 ‘Cinderella’ movie in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL!. The 1997 Cinderella starring Brandy, Whitney Houston and Whoopi Goldberg is considered to be one of Disney’s best creations to date. The multicultural, star-studded take on the classic fairytale is now available to stream on Disney+, for the first time ever, giving a new generation a way to watch the iconic movie. “I’m so very proud of that movie, and for such a long time I didn’t really understand what was really happening at that time in my life,” Brandy explained to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “My whole thing was that I wanted to work with Whitney Houston. Like, it was cool being ‘the first Black Cinderella,’ but I didn’t really understand the importance of that until later in my life.”
MOVIES
