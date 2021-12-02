Infectious disease expert weighs in on omicron variant in California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A second case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in Los Angeles County. An international passenger arrives near a new rapid COVID-19 testing site for arriving international passengers at LAX on Dec. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) The case was discovered with a USC student who returned after traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday to the East Coast, according to the Daily Trojan and the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The patient has mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated, DPH said. “The case was detected as part of USC’s routine testing and surveillance program; all...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO