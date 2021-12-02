ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deebo predicts 49ers Super Bowl win, offers injury update

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter starting the season 2-4, the 49ers now are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Kyle Shanahan's team has won four of their last five games and now sits in the No. 6 spot in the NFC playoff picture. Deebo Samuel has been a big part of...

www.nbcsports.com

The Spun

49ers Reportedly Get Promising News On Deebo Samuel

The 49ers have gotten some great news on receiver/running back Deebo Samuel after he got injured on Sunday. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Samuel will have an MRI on Monday on his groin and it appears as if it’s not a major injury. This will also make fantasy owners of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel gets frustrating update on groin injury

The San Francisco 49ers will be without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel for quite some time after the team revealed he sustained a groin strain. Samuel suffered the injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s contest with the Minnesota Vikings. He was initially deemed as questionable before the 49ers decided to sit him out for the rest of the contest.
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Announces Unfortunate Injury Update On WR Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers got a much-needed win on Sunday, but it came at a cost. Star wideout Deebo Samuel – arguably the 49ers’ most important offensive player as of late – left Sunday’s 49ers-Vikings game with a groin injury. Prior to exiting the game, Samuel scored two touchdowns and had 78 yards of total offense.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Star Deebo Samuel Shares Encouraging Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers emerged from last weekend with a quality win over the Minnesota Vikings but also with a banged up Deebo Samuel. The star wide receiver, who’s also made an impact running the football this season, went down during the game with a groin strain. Niners head coach...
NFL
NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 12's Sunday games

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) are questionable to return. Running back Trey Sermon (ankle) and LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) have been ruled out. Green Bay Packers wideout Randall Cobb (groin) has been ruled out against the Rams. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook...
NFL
Mercury News

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which he did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers awaiting MRIs for Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner

The 49ers beat the Vikings on Sunday but saw two key players leave the game because of injury. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner both exited Sunday’s game early without returning, but head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t have an update immediately after the game. Both players will require MRIs.
NFL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Deebo Samuel to Miss 1-2 Weeks After Suffering Groin Injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a groin injury during Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings and will miss one-to-two weeks, per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan gave the update to reporters after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Samuel avoided a "major injury" and would miss time.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

Deebo Samuel out 1-2 weeks, Fred Warner ruled out for 49ers-Seahawks, other injury updates from Kyle Shanahan

63 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner were among the players who exited Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings due to injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday and provided several injury updates, including those suffered by Samuel and Warner.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers injury report: Where do they turn without Deebo, Warner?

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will have to compensate for the losses of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner. Samuel (groin) and Warner (hamstring) did not participate in practice on Wednesday and are not expected to be available for the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel lead 49ers to 34-26 win over Vikings

Sunday was a disaster for the Vikings. They lost star running back Dalvin Cook, who was carted off with a shoulder injury; quarterback Kirk Cousins lined up under right guard before a crucial fourth-down play on the goal line, forcing the Vikings to take a timeout before an incompletion; and they lost to a team they are competing with for a playoff berth.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers news: Deebo Samuel’s injury status not looking good vs. Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers have looked phenomenal against the Minnesota Vikings so far. Deebo Samuel has played a vital role, dominating Minnesota’s defense with ease. Unfortunately, Samuel fell to injury, which doesn’t bode well for San Francisco’s chances moving forward. According to Matt Barrows, “Deebo Samuel (groin) is questionable to...
NFL
NBC Sports

McDaniel explains Deebo's incredible evolution with 49ers

SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel has always had the mindset of a running back, but his role as one with the 49ers didn’t emerge until this season. Before the 49ers drafted Samuel in 2019, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and the 49ers' staff met the South Carolina product at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and knew there was something special about the young receiver. They saw Samuel as a physical player that had the potential to be a playmaker, but his role as a hybrid receiver/running back has evolved over time.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers vs. Seahawks: 3 things Washington fans should watch

The evening slot for Sunday's games will see an NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. As the NFL season winds down, the playoff races intensify, resulting in scoreboard watching. Despite playing the Seahawks this past Monday, Washington fans will need to keep an eye...
NFL
NBC Sports

How Deebo made NFL history in 49ers' win over Vikings

There's only one Deebo Samuel, and as the 49ers' hybrid offensive weapon has shown this season, he truly is one of one. That became even more apparent Sunday in San Francisco's huge 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings. In a game where the wide receiver had just one catch for...
NFL

