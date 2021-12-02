ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Is Revenge Bedtime Procrastination? Experts Discuss How to Stop

By Meghan Holohan
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany find themselves avoiding bed by scrolling through social media, bingeing TV shows or enjoying a hobby that keeps them up until the wee hours of the morning. The next day, they wake groggy and exhausted. Yet that night they push back their bedtime — again. While bedtime procrastination isn’t new,...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

What Your Wandering Thoughts Can Reveal About Mental Health

New research investigates how idle time can spur rumination (a key symptom of depression) in some people. Thought pattern differences emerged between those with high and low tendencies to ruminate. When left alone for 10 minutes, people prone to ruminating had more thoughts that were negative, self-oriented, and focused on...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Over 60? Stop Doing These Things Immediately, Say Experts

Aging gracefully isn't about trying to look like a 20-something — it's about living your best life and having the physical and mental health to enjoy it. Like a bottle of wine, you can get better with age with the right care. Ideally, you'll have already been practicing healthy habits throughout your life. But even if you haven't, it's never too late to start taking proactive steps to maintain and even improve your health. The good news is, it's never too late to adopt new habits and improve your lifestyle. That's according to Dr. Martin Miner, Regional Medical Director of Vault Health— the first men's telehealth company to provide performance-based treatments for physical, mental, and sexual health—who's also an expert authority on aging successfully. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why some people find it harder to be happy

The self-help industry is booming, fuelled by research on positive psychology – the scientific study of what makes people flourish. At the same time, the rates of anxiety, depression and self-harm continue to soar worldwide. So are we doomed to be unhappy, despite these advances in psychology?. According to an...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Seven Ways to Curb Procrastination

Chronic procrastination happens when putting things off becomes a default behavior. Chronic procrastination can lead to mental health problems, like depression and anxiety. Dealing with the possible causes of procrastination can help one to overcome it. When we intentionally put off doing something that should be done, it’s called procrastination....
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorders#Procrastination#Sleep Hygiene#Insomnia#Sleep Patterns
myfitnesspal.com

A Doctor’s Warning Led to Tiffany’s 140-Pound Weight Loss

“I was tired of being tired,” says Tiffany Kessler, referring to the time in her life when she weighed 330 pounds at 36 years old. As a mother of two, including a daughter with cerebral palsy and developmental delays, she didn’t have energy left in the tank to take care of herself. She says she had reached a weight she never thought she’d see.
WEIGHT LOSS
michiganchronicle.com

Out of Your Mind: How to Handle Intrusive Thoughts

“Thoughts are only thoughts. They are not you. You do belong to yourself, even when your thoughts don’t.”. Author John Green was onto something when he was quoted talking about how to separate oneself from intrusive thoughts. But, what is an intrusive thought?. The OCD and Anxiety Center defines it...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Trojan

Stop procrastinating tomorrow

Among the ash and smoke of USC student burnout wafts another familiar scent, one that has haunted students, workers, writers, homemakers and everyone in between for centuries. The Romans called it procrastinat, “deferred until morning,” which has a sort of poetic legal ring to it. It refers, of course, to...
themanual.com

How to Practice Mindfulness According to an Expert

Everyday life can feel like a never-ending choreographed dance of trying to keep a dozen plates that hold your various responsibilities spinning simultaneously. Stress can peak further during the holiday season when emotions run high and demand for your time and attention mount up further. If you find yourself staring down the holiday season with trepidation and tension, it might be a good idea to equip yourself with self-care tools to navigate the holidays—or any time of year—with more tranquility and calm.
YOGA
News Channel Nebraska

The ‘Just Stress’ Fallacy, and When It’s More Than Worry

Originally Posted On: https://jameshaggertyrecovery.com/blog/just-stress-fallacy/. The world we live in is busy and full of information, making it really hard to know what is going on. We have news channels telling stories of the state of the world, social media populating our mind with articles about everything we could possibly care about. We have to balance our personal lives with our professional lives to find a way to lead a fulfilling, satisfying, and reliable life for ourselves, our families, and our loved ones.
MENTAL HEALTH
vpr.org

Kids Feel Pandemic Stress Too. Here's How To Help Them Thrive

As the pandemic continues, children are still mostly at home. Summer activities are canceled or up in the air, and many children are suffering confusion and stress. Parents may be stressed themselves, but there are ways to help kids feel better.
KIDS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Couples Who Are Together for a Long Time Have This Amazing Thing Happen to Their Hearts

If you’ve been with your partner or spouse for decades, you may have noticed that your lives are more intertwined as time goes on. Maybe you anticipate their coffee order after hearing it every morning, or you just know how to cheer them up at the end of a bad day. Now, researchers say that being together with someone for a long time can lead to a fascinating physiological change: Couples heart rates begin to sync.
RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

Habits That Might Be Secretly Hurting Your Relationship

In relationships, things like lying, cheating and name-calling are obviously unhealthy. But some behaviors may not seem like a big deal on the surface, but they can actually do some damage over time. Relationship therapists reveal the seemingly innocent things couples do all the time that can hurt the relationship in the long run.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fareeha Arshad

Simple Habits To Help You Overcome Your Procrastination Habit: Be Selfish, Take Breaks, Own Your Ideas

As easy as it may sound, making even a tiny change in any habit is painstaking. I have tried everything — maintained a routine for twenty-one days, sometimes even sixty-six days — yet always found myself back into the procrastination loop. It’s annoying and amateurish. I didn’t need any motivation anymore. Instead, I wanted someone to point a gun at my head because I felt that’s the only way I would work hard towards my own goals.
MindBodyGreen

How To Stop Biting Nails: 8 Expert Tips To Keep Your Tips Looking Polished

If you're a nail-biter, don't fret. You're not alone. According to one study, 20 to 30% of the population bites their nails, which means that it's actually a common habit among adults and kids. And even though it's not exactly a harmful habit, if done in excess it can be risky and come with consequences like skin infections or transmission of virus and flu. We tapped experts to get the scoop on nail-biting, why people bite their nails, if nail-biting is a bad habit, and how to avoid the habit altogether. Keep reading to learn more.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy