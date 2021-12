In this Slogging post, our gaming staff discuss whether Xbox cloud gaming will be successful in the future and whether it will hit the mainstream. We also discuss games that would work best on the cloud. The main pros are that you can play on different devices without losing your progress, and you no longer need to install a game. As for the cons, well, you're always at the mercy of your internet service provider. If your internet is bad, good luck playing. If you have any suggestions for newbies, hit me up. After all, using all your cloud tech, using your latest games from the latest phone!

