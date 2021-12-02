ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Google search features make it easier to find the right doctor

By Nicole Wetsman
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of efforts to expand the health information it provides, today Google announced a new feature in search that will allow doctors to list which languages they can speak at their offices. People who speak languages other than English often struggle to...

