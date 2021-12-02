ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sister of man imprisoned in Saudi Arabia writes to Hamilton

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rbKK_0dCGFQpb00

The sister of a man who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia is asking seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to help save her brother's life.

Zeinab Abu Al-Kheir told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that Hamilton's declaration two weeks ago in Qatar that F1 is “duty bound” to raise awareness on human rights makes her think that he might be able to save her brother, Hussein Abu Al-Kheir. The spotlight of auto racing pivots to Saudi Arabia on Sunday when the kingdom for the first time hosts an F1 contest.

“Dear Lewis, I’m writing to you in the hope that can save my brother’s life," Abu Al-Kheir wrote last week to Hamilton from her home in Canada, in a letter shared exclusively with the AP. "Just saying his name while you are in Saudi Arabia may be enough.”

Asked about the letter during his pre-race news conference on Thursday, Hamilton said, “I'm not really sure which letter you're referring to, so I can't really comment on that one.”

Saudi Arabia, for years one of the world’s most prolific executioners, dramatically reduced the number of people put to death in 2020, following changes halting executions for non-violent drug-related crimes, according to the government’s tally and independent observers.

With her younger brother jailed nearly 6,000 miles (about 9,700 kilometers) away in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Abu Al-Kheir said she hopes Hamilton might become a connection to powerful Saudis.

“A famous man like Hamilton can do something, he can talk with the prince (Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman), the minister of interior or even with King Salman,” Abu Al-Kheir said from her home near Ottowa. “People like Hamilton bring attention to the governments everywhere.”

In her letter to Hamilton, shared exclusively with the AP by the legal action NGO Reprieve, Abu Al-Kheir says her brother, a 56-year-old Jordanian, was put on death row five years ago on drug-related charges.

She says the husband and father of eight was unwittingly used as a drug mule and when he was arrested, horrifically tortured. On his route from Jordan into Saudi Arabia for work as a driver, customs officers one day searched his car.

“For 12 days, my brother told the officers the truth: that he knew nothing about the pills," Abu Al-Kheir wrote in her letter. "They suspended him from the ceiling, upside down, and beat him on every part of his body. The torture was so severe that even a year later, we could see the marks. Eventually, he falsely admitted to trafficking the drugs.”

Amnesty International ranked Saudi Arabia third in the world for the highest number of executions in 2019.

According to Reprieve, 392 people have been executed for non-violent crimes in the six years that King Salman and the powerful crown prince have ruled.

There was a significant drop in 2020 compared to an all-time high of 184 executions the year before. The drop resulted in part from a moratorium on death penalties for drug-related offenses.

But Abu Al-Kheir told the AP she’s worried her brother could still face execution.

“They said they have stopped the death (from) beheading since almost one year. But there is nobody who knows what they are doing (inside the prison),” she said.

Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been accused of “sports-washing” their human rights records by using high-profile sporting events to present a favorable image.

Qatar hosts the World Cup next year. Two years ago, boxer Anthony Joshua left Saudi Arabia around $70 million richer after winning in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia came under scrutiny in October after buying English Premier League club Newcastle.

Human Rights Watch launched a campaign late last year to counter what it says has been an effort by the Saudi government to spend billions of dollars hosting major events as “ a deliberate strategy to deflect from the country’s image as a pervasive human rights violator.”

Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said glamorous events must not deflect from human rights.

"The Saudi Arabian authorities have invested heavily in PR stunts to re-brand their image," Morayef said Thursday in a news release. “The Saudi Arabia authorities need to realize that the best PR comes from respecting human rights.”

The AP sent an email to government authorities seeking clarification on the death penalty and human rights.

Abu Al-Kheir, meanwhile, also wrote to King Salman.

“I tried all the ways to help my brother, to save his life,” she told The AP. “I always give him hope, to see his kids and wife."

Hamilton has been a loud voice for human rights.

In July, he and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel spoke out against the Hungarian government’s planned LGBT law referendum.

Hamilton had a rainbow on his Mercedes helmet in Qatar for the LGBTQ+ community. Two years ago, singer Nicki Minaj pulled out of a concert in Saudi Arabia to support women’s rights and gay rights.

In Saudi Arabia, same-sex relationships are criminalized and can result in flogging or death sentences. Discrimination and persecution are common but it’s rare to see individuals prosecuted.

Hamilton addressed the issue in his news conference Thursday

“If everyone’s wants to take the time to go and read what the law is for the LGBTQ + community, it is pretty terrifying," Hamilton said.

“Do I feel comfortable (racing) here? I will say I do. But it's not my choice to be here, the sport has taken the choice to be here,” Hamilton said. “There’s a lot of change that needs to happen and I think our sport needs to do more.”

———

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Autosport Online

Hamilton to use rainbow helmet livery in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi F1 races

Hamilton unveiled the new design ahead of this weekend’s race in Qatar, where the Losail International Circuit is hosting its first F1 race. After running the design in practice and qualifying, Hamilton said he intends to use it for the rest of the season – as F1 closes out the 2021 campaign with a trio of races in the Middle East and in countries that have records on human rights that Amnesty International labels “extremely troubling”.
MOTORSPORTS
siouxlandproud.com

France’s Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday for the final leg of a two-day Gulf tour. Concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, the multiple crises in Lebanon and the ongoing war in Yemen were expected to be aired in private by both sides.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
albuquerqueexpress.com

France's Macron Defends Saudi Visit After Khashoggi Murder

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday he hadn't forgotten the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he defended his decision to visit Saudi Arabia during his Gulf tour. On Saturday, Macron will become one of the first Western leaders to meet the kingdom's de...
POLITICS
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton set to get ‘spicy equipment’ in Saudi Arabia, Toto Wolff reveals

Lewis Hamilton will have his newest engine back in place for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as Mercedes look to launch a late assault to retain the Formula One drivers’ championship title.The British racer closed the gap on leader Max Verstappen by winning the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, with the Dutchman just eight points ahead with two races to go.Hamilton, the reigning champion, can again emerge triumphant for 2021 if he wins the last two events of the season - and he’ll have the machinery from his successful Brazilian Grand Prix back in his car next time out.The improvements...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#Saudi Arabian#The Associated Press#F1#Ap#Jordanian
firstsportz.com

Saudi Arabia GP: Lewis Hamilton opens up about ‘monster’ Mercedes problem

After being down by as many as 21 points in the latter stages of the 2021 season, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has made a great comeback in the Driver’s Standings against Max Verstappen. With only 2 races remaining, Hamilton now has a real chance as the Brackley-based team looks determined to defend their turbo-hybrid era title along with their ace driver’s superiority.
MOTORSPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Hamilton Says He's 'Not Comfortable' Racing, Calls Out Saudi Arabia's LGBTQ+ Laws

Lewis Hamilton continues to take a stand on human-rights issues and condemned Saudi Arabia's "terrifying" LGBTQ+ laws ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix. "Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn't say I do," the 36-year-old driver for Mercedes told reporters Thursday, per CNN. "But this was not my choice. Our sport has chosen to be here and whether it's fair or not, I think that, while we're here, it's still important to do some work on raising awareness."
MOTORSPORTS
arcamax.com

Macron hard-power diplomacy helps Saudis turn page on Khashoggi

With a mammoth military deal already in his pocket, President Emmanuel Macron ends his Gulf tour in Saudi Arabia Saturday where he’ll seek to raise France’s standing as a serious player in global affairs despite criticism over the kingdom’s human rights record. Macron, who faces a tough election fight in...
POLITICS
firstsportz.com

Saudi Arabia GP: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton get new gearboxes

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have everything to fight with only 2 races to go and 8 points separating them both from the ultimate throne. With no driver looking to give the other any sort of advantage, it comes to the notice that both title protagonists have had their cars fitted with fresh gearboxes for the final two races of the season.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton wants 'uncomfortable discussions' in Saudi Arabia over LGBTQ+ rights

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he wants to do everything in his power to be a force for positive change in Saudi Arabia ahead of the country's first race. Hamilton will wear Pride colours on his race helmet for the second race in a row this weekend, having done so at the Qatar Grand Prix. A Jeddah street circuit hosts Saudi's debut F1 race on Dec. 5.
MOTORSPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan revisits ties with Saudi Arabia to revive its crumbling economy

Islamabad [Pakistan] December 1, (ANI): Pakistan is trying to mend its ties with Saudi Arabia in order to get financial help to revive its crumbling economy. While Pakistan has hailed its 'brotherly' relations with Saudi Arabia, it is evident that its new 'brotherhood' with Saudi Arabia comes at a time when Pakistan is on the brink of a financial crisis, according to the Times of Israel.
INDIA
The Associated Press

France to work with Saudis to resolve crisis with Lebanon

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — France’s president and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince held a joint phone call with Lebanon’s prime minister during Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the kingdom on Saturday, in a significant gesture amid an unprecedented crisis between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. During the calls with Prime Minister...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘Like Suzuka with walls’: Jeddah’s controversial circuit ripe for drama in first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

And so to Jeddah. In the north of the city tucked against the Red Sea coast is the home of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, dubbed the “fastest street circuit in the world”. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit was completed only last week after an intense eight-month building project, and FIA race director Michael Masi visited to give the track official approval. “The progress that I have seen on each of my visits over recent months has been remarkable,” Masi said. “Jeddah will provide an interesting new challenge for the drivers and teams.”“Interesting” is one word for it. Mercedes’ Valtteri...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Saudis mounted covert campaign to kill UN Yemen vote media

An intensive secret lobbying campaign by Saudi Arabia, featuring ?incentives and threats,? reportedly succeeded in shutting down a UN investigation into human rights violations committed in the Yemen conflict this year. Citing sources with close knowledge of the process, The Guardian reported that the Saudi carrot and stick approach forced...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Lebanese minister behind Saudi remarks rift resigns

Lebanon's information minister, whose criticism of the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen caused a major rift with Gulf states, has resigned. George Kordahi said he was doing so in "the interests of my country and my people". Comments he made weeks ago outraged Saudi Arabia, which expelled Lebanon's ambassador and...
MIDDLE EAST
ABC News

ABC News

467K+
Followers
119K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy