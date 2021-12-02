ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Spacewalking astronauts replace antenna after debris scare

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJLGt_0dCGFKmT00

Spacewalking astronauts replaced a broken antenna outside the International Space Station on Thursday after getting NASA’s all-clear for orbiting debris.

U.S. astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron were supposed to complete the job Tuesday, but NASA delayed the spacewalk because of potentially threatening space junk. NASA later determined the astronauts were safe to go out, despite a slightly increased risk of a punctured suit from satellite wreckage.

But soon after the spacewalk ended, Mission Control notified the crew that the station would need to move into a slightly lower orbit Friday to avoid an old U.S. rocket fragment.

Last month, Russia destroyed an old satellite in a missile test, sending pieces everywhere. NASA isn’t saying whether that event was the source of the junk that delayed the spacewalk.

During the first National Space Council meeting under Vice President Kamala Harris this week, top U.S. government officials joined her in condemning Russia's extensive debris-scattering last month. More than 1,700 sizable pieces of the shattered satellite are being tracked, with tens if not hundreds of thousands too small to see.

Barron reported at least 11 small debris strikes to the failed antenna that was removed during the spacewalk, with some of the holes looking old. The device — up there for more than 20 years — malfunctioned in September.

Marshburn, 61, became the oldest person to conduct a spacewalk. It was the fourth of his career. Barron, a 34-year-old space rookie, ventured out on her first. They flew up on SpaceX last month for a six-month stay. Two other Americans are aboard the space station, along with two Russians and one German.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

The ISS Just Swerved to Avoid a Dangerous Collision With Space Junk

The seven crew members aboard the International Space Station had a stressful morning. The ISS took an evasive maneuver on Friday to avoid colliding with a piece of space junk, according to Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russian space agency Roscosmos. The fragment came from a Pegasus rocket launched by the United States in 1994. The ISS deviated from its course by roughly 1,000 ft (310 m) for nearly three minutes, the agency said in a tweet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA ‘extra careful’ canceling spacewalk 2 weeks after Russia destroys satellite with missile

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said today the space agency was “being extra careful” in canceling a planned spacewalk today after notification that debris could threaten astronauts venturing outside the International Space Station. “We don’t know the answer to the question, ‘Is that debris field what caused the cancellation of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kayla Barron
The Independent

International Space Station forced to swerve away from stray piece of spacecraft

The International Space Station was forced to swerve away from a stray piece of spacecraft early on Friday.The floating lab had to take evasive measures to escape from a piece of a US launch vehicle, according to the head of Russia’s space agency.It is just the latest in a series of dangerous events that have seen astronauts forced to take measures to keep themselves safe from so-called space junk.Calls to monitor and regulate space debris, or space junk, have grown since Russia conducted an anti-satellite missile test last month. This generated a debris field in orbit that U.S. officials said would pose a hazard...
INDUSTRY
Space.com

Space station dodges space debris from decades-old Pegasus rocket

The International Space Station dodged a fragment of a decades-old rocket body early Friday morning, continuing a stretch of space debris threats to the orbiting laboratory. On Friday (Dec. 3) at around 3 a.m. EST (0800 GMT), a Russian cargo ship docked to the International Space Station fired for a little under three minutes to lower the facility's orbit and ensure that it would pass safely by the debris, according to statements from NASA and its Russian counterpart, Roscosmos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Junk#Astronauts#Spacewalk#Mission Control#National Space Council#Americans#Russians#German#Science Department#Ap
The Independent

Elon Musk now controls more than a third of all active satellites as SpaceX breaks rocket launch record

The latest SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit has broken the private space firm’s own record for the number of rocket launches in a calendar year.The Falcon 9 flight, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, marked the 27th successful launch for Elon Musk’s company in 2021.The payload of Starlink satellites also means Musk now controls more than 36 per cent of all active satellites in orbit, according to data from CelesTrak.SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of table-sized satellites around the Earth in order to beam high-speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Colorado Space Company Will Help Build The Next Space Station

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado continues to lead the way in the next-generation space race. It was announced Thursday that Sierra Space, based in Broomfield, has been selected by NASA to help build the next space station. The International Space Station was launched in 1998, and is quickly reaching the end of its life. For years, NASA has been planning its replacement and soliciting ideas from private companies to lower the price tag. Two companies – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Colorado’s Sierra Space will partner to build Orbital Reef. (credit: Orbital Reef) Orbital Reef is the future of continual manned presence in...
BROOMFIELD, CO
spaceexplored.com

NASA intends to acquire three more crewed flights from SpaceX

With Boeing’s Starliner taking a few years longer than planned to get off the ground, NASA intends to purchase three more Crew Dragon flights to the ISS from SpaceX. In a blog post Friday, NASA announced its intent to acquire the flights, stating “to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station.” A nice way of saying that Starliner is taking too long so it needs more SpaceX flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WacoTrib.com

Gary Johnson: NASA takes big step in deterring asteroids

Recent news stories tell us that NASA’s ambitious Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, successfully launched by SpaceX last month, is due to arrive at near-Earth asteroid Didymos in September 2022. This is an asteroid with its own small moon, Dimorphos. The NASA mission: Collide with Dimorphos to see how much its orbit around Didymos changes. The impact is one of three possible means of deflecting a modest-sized object in space. Others involve employing nuclear weapons to shift an object’s apocalyptic course or actually manipulating the object’s course through gravity between spacecraft and the object.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

An Upcoming Asteroid Mission Will be Able to Peer 100 Meters Under the Surface

Engineers only get one shot at making a spacecraft work as intended. Or at least they only get one shot in space. In the preparation leading up to that final, climactic moment, there are typically thousands of hours of tests run on numerous systems and subsystems. If all goes well, it bodes well for the mission’s overall success, but if problems arise, it’s much easier to address them on the ground than while a spacecraft is already orbiting. A model of a new spacecraft known as Juventas just completed a significant testing milestone – passing testing in a room known as an anechoic chamber.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Private habitats, not just the International Space Station, may be needed to get astronauts to Mars: report

Private space stations may end up being a key stepping stone on humanity's path to Mars. NASA aims to put astronauts on the moon in this decade and on the Red Planet in the 2030s. To help make these ambitious goals a reality, the agency is performing lots of research aboard the International Space Station (ISS) — monitoring astronaut health, behavior and performance on year-long orbital missions, for example, to better understand the effects of long-duration spaceflight on the human body and mind.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA's DART mission

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. A NASA spacecraft the size of a golf cart has been directed to smash into an asteroid, with the intention of knocking it slightly off course. The test aims to demonstrate our technological readiness in case an actual asteroid threat is detected in the future.
ASTRONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

465K+
Followers
119K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy