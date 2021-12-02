ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How to clean tarnished silver without scrubbing or harsh chemicals

By Barbara Bellesi Zito
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDVux_0dCGErQt00
Silver tarnishes over time, and there's not much you can do to stop it. Victor Cardoner/Getty Images
  • Silver tarnishes when it reacts with airborne sulfur in a process known as oxidation.
  • To clean silver, line a bucket with aluminum foil, fill it with warm water and baking soda, and soak.
  • While you can't prevent tarnish completely, storing silver with chalk can slow down the process.
  • Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories.

Silver is a precious metal that shines brightly at first but tarnishes quickly as it reacts with naturally occurring sulfur in the air. It's a process called oxidation, and it's pretty much inevitable. Your jewelry or flatware needs regular maintenance if you want to keep the silver from turning dull and black over time.

Erin Nelson, a jewelry designer from Cape Cod, MA, very much understands the struggle of silver maintenance.

"The [commercial silver cleaner] alternatives are usually pretty harsh chemicals that I wouldn't want to breathe in, and I wouldn't recommend other people do," Nelson says. She instead recommends this tried-and-true process before resorting to any commercial polish or silver cleaner on the market.

Grab your silver jewelry or flatware and head to the kitchen, where you'll likely have everything you need to restore the shine.

How to clean silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAZaR_0dCGErQt00
This method works with jewelry, flatware, or anything else silver. Helin Loik-Tomson/Getty Images

Nelson subscribes to an old-school method of cleaning silver that's not only easy but also environmentally friendly. And all you need to do is soak your silver in a bath of aluminum foil, baking soda, and warm water. "You don't have to put a ton of elbow grease in there," says Nelson, "It's not really polishing as much as just letting [the bath] do its job." Here's how to do it:

  1. Wash the silver with water and mild dish soap. This will remove any fingerprints and surface dirt from the silver.
  2. Line a glass baking dish with aluminum foil. The foil is the magic ingredient here — it will absorb the tarnish from the jewelry — so you can really use any container. It all depends on how much water it takes to submerge your silver. A baking dish is fine for jewelry and flatware, but you'll need something deeper like a plastic bucket to hold cups or other larger items.
  3. Fill the dish about halfway with warm or hot water and a tablespoon of baking soda. The water will start to bubble as it reacts with the baking soda, which raises the temperature of the water. Some say to use boiling water, which is fine — the hotter water will just make the baking soda start bubbling faster. If you've poured too much water, it might start to bubble over, so be careful if you do use boiling water. Keep a towel nearby or put the dish in the sink for easier cleanup.
  4. Add silver to the dish. Let your silver sit in the bubbling bath for a while. As it soaks, you might detect an odor like rotting eggs. This is normal. It's the smell of sulfur that is released as the tarnish is removed.
  5. Make sure all surfaces of the silver touch the foil. Again, the foil is the star of the show here, so all parts of the silver need to touch it at some point. If you use hot or boiling water, use tongs or another utensil to move and flip the pieces.
  6. Repeat if necessary. When the tin foil turns dark brown or black, Nelson says it's time to change it and do a new bath if necessary to finish removing the tarnish. However, your silver could very well be cleaned in the first bath alone. If it is, remove the silver, rinse, and let dry.

Other methods for cleaning and polishing silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pyFX_0dCGErQt00
Toothpaste is a mild abrasive that can help remove tarnish. Iryna Imago/Getty Images

If you've got large amounts of silver or simply need a backup method to get rid of heavier tarnish, here are a few more methods to try:

Vinegar and baking soda

These are the dynamic duo of household cleansers. Mix a small amount of white vinegar with baking soda to form a paste, then rub it on the silver with a soft cloth to remove tarnish. Rinse it off and let dry.

Toothpaste

Skip the minty gels and go for a regular paste. Nelson recommends one with baking soda, as it's gentle on teeth so it should also behave with your silver. She also says to do a spot check to confirm that you aren't doing more harm than good with this technique.

Ketchup

Yes, the same stuff you put on a hamburger could save your silver. That's because the acid in the tomatoes breaks down the tarnish. Use a towel to gently rub ketchup onto tarnished areas. For stubborn stains or heavily tarnished pieces, let the ketchup sit for roughly 20 minutes before rinsing it away. Use plastic gloves if you don't want to get your hands all goopy, and be sure to rinse the silver well when it comes out of its ketchup bath.

Cola

If you'd prefer not to have ketchup-covered silver, opt for a cola bath. That's right, the same stuff you might like to drink is acidic enough to destroy tarnish and even rust. Pour the soda — you can even use diet — into a dish or cup and submerge the silver. The cola will work quickly, so take a peek after a few minutes to see how it's cleaning up. When you're satisfied with the results, remove and rinse thoroughly.

Commercial silver cleaners

Any supermarket or home improvement store will have a number of polishes, dips, and other solutions that can clean jewelry and household silver. Nelson says to use gloves with any liquid-based cleaners, as it's "impossible" not to get them on your hands, plus they might cause a rash for some people.

Nelson swears by a gentler commercial option called the Sunshine Polishing Cloth. It's a soft reusable cloth that contains cleaner, so all you have to do is wipe your silver. It's a great option for touching up jewelry between uses. The cloth will get dirty over time, but do not wash it per the manufacturer's instructions.

Protecting silver in between uses

Silver begins to tarnish as soon as it is exposed to air, and it only gets worse when perspiration, perfume, or humidity enter the mix.

Nelson recommends keeping silver sealed away in between uses. At the very least, put jewelry or flatware in a box and close the lid, though a zip-top bag will also work fine. Don't keep silver necklaces out or hang them on a hook for display.

Insider's takeaway

Dull or tarnished silver need not be banished to the junk drawer or a garage sale now that you have these cleaning methods in your arsenal. Any of these DIY strategies are good for regular silver maintenance, but jewelry designer Erin Nelson recommends submerging silver in a bath of baking soda and warm water in a vessel lined with aluminum foil. The foil will absorb the tarnish, and you won't have to do much if any scrubbing. Keep silver sealed up between uses to slow down the oxidation process.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Storing This in Your Pantry Is Attracting Mice to Your Home, Experts Warn

What you keep in your kitchen cabinets to eat can say a lot about who you are as a person. But whether your cupboards are jammed packed with high-quality ingredients for cooking or simply with enough snacks to get you through your new work from home schedule, there are certain foods that potential pests enjoy just as much as you do. And according to experts, some items may be in your pantry right now that mice find irresistible. Read on to see what could be attracting mice to your home.
PETS
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Chemicals#Tarnish#Scrubbing#Soda#Polish
handymantips.org

How to Clean a Carpet Stain Thoroughly

Have you accidentally spilled paint, dropped food, or stained your carpet in any way? Or perhaps it’s the winter season, and your visitors have tracked snow all over your new, soft-weave rug. Whatever the case, your carpet is now dirty and you need a way to clean it quickly. Whether...
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
SignalsAZ

7 Super-Easy Cleaning Recipes for the Most Awesome-Smelling Home

If you get light-headed just reading the ingredients on your cleaning products, take heart: There’s another way. These make-in-minutes, super-cheap recipes create potions that use sweet-smelling essential oils that won’t fumigate your home, while having superpowers to fight grime and bacteria. And much like a food recipe you may try,...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

I would confidently say bread is my favorite carb, maybe right after pasta. Whether I pick up a freshly baked wheat loaf from my local bakery or grab one that’s sliced from the store, I want to savor every part of it. But I know the optimal time to enjoy it before it goes bad is fleeting. Luckily, I found a simple hack to keep loaves of bread fresher longer by placing it in an empty cereal storage container.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Never Clean Your Shower?

You probably think of the shower as a sanitary space — a pleasant place where you wash away the grime and ditch the dirt your body accumulated during the day. But how would you feel knowing that your tub is teeming with microscopic bugs like bacteria? That's the reality if you never clean your shower.
LIFESTYLE
Domaine

How to Clean Your Shower and Keep It Absolutely Gleaming

It should come as no surprise that you need to clean your shower. Our showers see us at our absolute filthiest, so it takes no time at all for soap scum, mildew, and other gunk to build up. “Generally speaking, bathrooms can be packed full of germs—and that’s especially true...
LIFESTYLE
This Old House

How to Prevent Condensation on Windows

Are fogged-up windows keeping you from enjoying the view from your home? There are several ways to stop window condensation from forming, and the first step is to identify the cause of the problem. Then you can easily prevent moisture from accumulating. What Causes Condensation on Windows?. Condensation happens when...
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

12 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Look Cleaner Than It Really Is

Sometimes you have to fake it ’til you make it. Other times, you might not even care about making it—you’re perfectly OK with faking it forever. If that’s how you feel about having a clean kitchen, know that you’re not alone. A recent survey revealed that women, even more than men, rely on some surprising shortcuts to avoid doing a whole household chore. For example, more than half of women admit to spot cleaning the floor rather than sweeping and mopping all of it. (Only a third of men confessed to this slapdash solution.)
HOME & GARDEN
Reader's Digest

How to Clean and Deodorize a Garbage Disposal

Of all the appliances and gadgets in your kitchen, the garbage disposal is often the most overlooked when it comes to cleaning and maintenance. After all, the magical waste disposal system takes all your food waste and makes it disappear into thin air, seemingly leaving nothing behind. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case, and food debris can secretly start to build up underneath your sink, which is why it’s important to know how to clean a garbage disposal.
Kankakee Daily Journal

Homemade stain remover for laundry and carpet

I’m excited to teach you how to make a fabulous, if not magical, homemade stain remover. This stain remover recipe is so easy and cheap to make. And, wow, does it perform. Unlike some other homemade laundry stain and detergent products you’ll find here at Everyday Cheapskate, this one is also a homemade stain remover for carpet. Ah-ha — that got your attention.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

How to Properly Wash Your Bed Pillows in Just a Few Steps

Once you’ve stripped your bed, washed your sheets, and primped your pillowcases, you may think you’ve fulfilled your bed-cleaning duties. But your work isn’t truly done until you’ve also washed your pillows. Yes, your pillows themselves need to be cleaned—so no, you’re not fully off the hook once you’ve washed your pillowcases.
HOME & GARDEN
wfla.com

Best mold killer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When mold crops up on your bathroom tile or basement walls, there’s no need to worry — it’s a common occurrence in many households. Excess humidity and poor ventilation are just a few of the causes for this unwanted health hazard. But instead of scrubbing with soap and water until your back aches, use a mold killer to quickly banish mold from your premises.
HOME & GARDEN
Consumer Reports.org

How to Clean Your Humidifier

A humidifier in your home can prevent dry, itchy skin. The moisture it pumps into the air can reduce the likelihood that people in your household will suffer from dry sinuses, nosebleeds, and cracked lips, the Mayo Clinic says. And a humidifier can mitigate the symptoms of colds and respiratory ailments.
ELECTRONICS
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Your Oven Like a Pro

Make your oven sparkle with these pro cleaning tips. Cleaning household appliances isn’t just for neat freaks—it will actually help them run more smoothly and last longer. For starters, bacteria can build up in the appliance, leaving it unsanitary. According to Johnny Pallares, owner of De La Rosa House Cleaning, it’s also important to clean your oven because a dirty oven may not run efficiently. “Old food can damage the heating coils on the bottom of your oven, making it harder to cook your food.” Frank Berger, CEO of You’ve Got Maids, also notes that grease left in your oven can catch fire if you’re not careful.
HOME & GARDEN
Insider

Insider

206K+
Followers
18K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy