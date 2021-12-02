ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How brand managers can reach holiday audiences with cooking recipes

By Andrea Lindsley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrands might not be people—but every brand is powered by people. And people love the holidays. Specifically, people love to get together during the holidays, gather around the dining room or buffet table—and eat. Sharing and savoring our favorite dishes connects us through our senses, hearts and memories. So,...

Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
Mashed

Aldi's Mini Meat And Cheese Trays Are A Total Steal

Anyone who's ever shopped at Aldi is all too familiar with the magic that is Aldi Finds. Occasionally referred to as a Special Buy, an Aldi Find is a limited-edition product that's only available at the national grocery retailer for a short period of time while supplies last (via Aldi Reviewer). They're often in high demand and sell out quickly — there are even entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to hunting down the latest Aldi Finds everyone wants to get their hands on.
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Fried Chicken

Vegans and vegetarians aside, who doesn't like fried chicken? There's so much to love, from the crispy fried crunch of the crust to the juicy, tender chicken inside. Despite being a delicious mainstay, marinating and frying at home can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. If you live in a small apartment with limited counter space, cooking anything — let alone marinating, coating, and deep frying chicken — can be a challenge. Don't even get us started on how to properly dispose of frying oil after we're done cooking. Despite all this, who doesn't want to eat fried chicken? Enter, restaurants.
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
sltablet.com

Master Your Holiday Recipes with Natural Gas Cooking

The holidays are a time to enjoy togetherness with the people you love most by sharing love, joy and of course … good food. Whether it’s a delicious Thanksgiving turkey or your family’s favorite sweet treat, “the most wonderful time of the year” would not be the same without the cuisines that make it extra special.
Food & Wine

This Chef-Loved Brand Quietly Launched a Sitewide Sale—Including Michael Symon's Go-To Knife

Ever wonder what cookware or tools professionals use? As you can imagine, restaurant kitchens go through dozens of pots and pans throughout the day, so outfitting chefs with name-brand equipment can be costly. That's where the direct-to-consumer brand Made In comes into play. Backed by industry veterans such as Tom Colicchio, the brand makes professional-quality tools geared for home chefs. And now is the perfect time to upgrade some of your kitchen essentials because Made In is having a sitewide Black Friday sale and you can save up to 25%.
chatelaine.com

The Ultimate Holiday Fruitcake Recipe

Traditional Christmas fruitcake: do you love it or loathe it?. This loaf is a much-beloved staple for us around the holidays—and our ultimate fruitcake recipe never fails. (It was developed by former food editor, Monda Rosenberg, who helmed the test kitchen from the 1977 for three decades, and we dug out this recipe from our archives!) We’ve even converted several fruitcake-averse staffers: they all agree that this cake is moist, flavourful and delicious. If you can, try to bake it early (anytime from now to two weeks before you want to eat it—especially before the holiday cookie season revs up) and wrap it in brandy-soaked cheesecloth so the flavours can work their magic on the cake.
KSN News

KSN holiday recipes

The team at KSN has brought together some of our favorite recipes to share. Most of these recipes were “tested” by the KSN staff this week and we can attest that they are delicious! APPETIZERS Mom’s Cheese Ball – Laura McMillan, digital producer  Nana’s Christmas Crab Dip – Hunter Funk, news reporter MAIN COURSES Jeanne’s Golden Meatball Soup – Rachel […]
wosu.org

Holiday Cooking

Holiday staples such as turkeys, cranberries and yams may be harder to find this year. That, and higher food prices are two of the challenges awaiting cooks this holiday season. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, It’s our annual holiday cooking show. New York Times Food Editor Sam Sifton...
bigcommerce.com

How Two Digital Brands Expanded Their Reach with Wish

Tired of scrolling? Download a PDF version for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers. Expanding your online presence can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. As more and more consumers expect little to no friction in their shopping experience, it has become critical in implementing a unified omnichannel strategy.
