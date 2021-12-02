ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's New HIV/AIDS Strategy Calls Racism a Roadblock to Victory

THURSDAY, Dec. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Racism is "a public health threat" that must be tackled to end the global HIV/AIDS epidemic, the Biden administration said Wednesday in announcing...

Biden says HIV/AIDS strategy needs to confront inequity

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his new HIV/AIDS strategy to end the more than 40-year-old epidemic, calling for a renewed focus on vulnerable Americans — including gay and bisexual Black and Latino men, who his administration says are too often stigmatized even as they are disproportionately affected.
World AIDS Day report a "wake-up call" in fight against HIV

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In its latest World Aids Day report, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) warns millions of lives could be lost globally by the end of the decade if action isn't taken to address inequalities in the fight against the virus. What You Need To...
Biden marks World AIDS Day with new national strategy

During a speech at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, the President said the new strategy "centers around the kind of innovative community-driven solutions that we know will work." "It's a plan to make sure that the latest advances in HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment are available to everyone regardless...
ILO and Gallup to publish new report on HIV/AIDS discrimination

GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with Gallup, the global analytics and polling organization, will publish a report on 30 November that highlights the level of stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV and AIDS. The ILO Global HIV Discrimination in the World...
