ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

This holiday season for sure, shop locally

Herald Community Newspapers
 4 days ago

Each year, we encourage our readers to shop locally, in your community’s downtown, during the holidays. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, we’re doubling down on that advice. We know Covid-19 spreads among dense populations. That only makes sense. It’s an airborne disease, so when people are tightly packed...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Little League
CBS Boston

‘An Influx Of People’: Stores In Boston’s Seaport Experiencing Boon In Holiday Sales

BOSTON (CBS) — People are visiting Boston from afar, nearby, and down the street to see the huge Christmas tree decked out in lights. They’re also checking out the open-air holiday market at the Seaport Common. “I’m from Columbus, Ohio just visiting, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Theresa Flores said. The holiday lights not only bring more people to the Seaport District but more customers through the doors of local businesses. Alison O’Brian, owner of the clothing store Injeanius, said she didn’t have many customers throughout the holiday season last year, but now that isn’t the case. “I’ve never seen this many people in the Seaport,” O’Brian said. “There has been an influx of people here. Even if someone’s not buying, they’re getting exposed to the business and they’ll know to come back and see us.” Other stores in the market also welcome the return of in-person holiday shoppers. “It’s been our first holiday season, so it’s been a great go around,” Juice Apparel employee Rahul Mamtora said. “A lot of people stopping by getting Christmas gifts for their families.”
BOSTON, MA
Herald Community Newspapers

6 Tips to Keep Some Jingle In Your Pocket This Holiday Season

(Family Features) Awe-inspiring decorations. Extravagant family meals. Gift wish lists that seem to go on forever. No wonder the holidays can be stressful for many Americans and their wallets. However, “Food Network” personality and best-selling cookbook author Sunny Anderson has a few tips that can help you gear up for...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
Herald Community Newspapers

Little libraries pop up around town

Baldwin gets a literacy boosting makeover, as Little Free Libraries appear around town in various semi-hidden locations. With three currently installed and one on the way, Elissa Kirchner, the co-chair of the Baldwin Civic Association’s Beautification Committee, said, “Hopefully more” are created and registered in the future. With goals to...
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Holiday Tips for People Living with OAB

How to manage an overactive bladder around travel, socializing and entertaining. (Family Features) You’re sharing a great conversation with friends at a holiday party when it hits you: You need to go, and you need to go now. As you make a clumsy exit, unsure if you’ll be able to make it to the bathroom in time, you may ask yourself for the thousandth time, “is this normal?”
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy