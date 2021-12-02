How to Use a Stud Finder

Experience a paper-like reading experience in a digital form with the Barnes & Noble NOOK GlowLight 4 compact eReader. Sleeker, more user-friendly, and smaller than the GlowLight 3, this compact eReader features a 6-inch, high-resolution 300-dpi screen with a glare-, scratch, and finger-resistant lens. As a result, you can enjoy crisper text and enhanced contrast for optimal reading. Moreover, the Barnes & Noble NOOK GlowLight 4 offers 2 light modes: GlowLight Illumination and Night Mode. So it’s powerful enough to read in direct sunlight or in a dark room in bed. In fact, GlowLight technology provides an evenly dispersed light to protect your eyes while you read. Featuring 32 GB of storage, it stores thousands of books, making it perfect for reading on the go. Finally, the soft-touch finish provides a secure and comfortable grip to hold for hours at a time.
Comments / 0