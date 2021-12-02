A new Covid variant is on the march. Mask up!

In recent months, we have seen a growing number of parents crowding school board meetings across Long Island, protesting the state mandate requiring students to mask up in schools. In public spaces, from the mall to your local coffee shop and grocery store, many people no longer wear masks, believing they...
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Given that signs indicate the Omicron COVID-19 variant will spread quickly, a leading infectious disease specialist in Singapore said Thursday that he anticipates the strain will “dominate and overwhelm the whole world” in less than six months.
A fully vaccinated Israeli doctor who became infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant appears to have only passed the bug on to one other person — despite coming into close contact with dozens of people. Dr. Elad Maor, a cardiologist at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, told the UK’s...
Big Bird is advertising shots for tots, and many are facing unemployment just after Christmas because of shot mandates. So why wait?. The main reason for getting the shot is to lower your risk of dying, since it does not reliably prevent catching or transmitting COVID. The statistics are confusing—did a person die with or of COVID? But we can tell whether a person died. Are more people dying than usual?
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The World Health Organization labeled the omicron coronavirus variant a "variant of concern" on Nov. 24, sparking worries that another new wave of COVID-19 might land in the middle of a travel-filled and close-quartered holiday season. Out of concern for what omicron's "variant of concern" label means -- that it could be more contagious than the highly transmissible delta variant, or that it might make our vaccines less effective against COVID-19 -- the US issued a travel ban for eight countries where omicron is circulating, effective Monday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a press briefing Wednesday, said the patient is age 18 to 49 and had not received a booster shot because they were not six months out from their original vaccination course. The person has mild symptoms, has not been hospitalized and is improving, Newsom said. Dr....
US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
Omicron, the new strain of COVID that has caused worldwide alarm the last week, has been detected in the United States for the first time.Health officials had been bracing for the first such Omicron case for days, and early Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention…
The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus will overwhelm the world in the next three to six months, according to a COVID-19 expert. Dr. Leong Hoe Nam, a Singapore-based infectious disease doctor at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” that all signs point toward omicron spreading wildly throughout the world.
Comments / 0