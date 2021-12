As they say, there’s no place like home. The Washington Wizards got back in the win column after a 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This game was a rather even affair, but Minnesota was leading throughout much of the second and third quarters. Oddly enough, it wasn’t like the Timberwolves were shooting lights outs. Rather, the Wizards offense stagnated again, in particular from three where Washington shot just 2-of-11 from long range in the first half.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO