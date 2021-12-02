ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Look Yet At The Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 “Georgetown” Releasing February 2022

By Jovani Hernandez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air Jordan 1 has exploded in popularity over the last two years, with new releases selling out instantly and past drops setting records on the after-market. As 2022 inches closer, Team Jumpman has begun teasing products prepped for the new calendar year, with a Hi ’85-version of Michael Jordan’s first...

Comments / 1



