The Jump Yard in North Royalton is closing

After more than 11 years in business, The Jump Yard, a popular birthday and private venue center in North Royalton, will close its doors on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Those who wish to preserve the memories of bouncing fun can purchase from the nearly 150 items that will be put up for auction. Bidding for the items is open now and will close on Dec. 7.

Items include dozens of inflatable slides and bouncers, such as a 20-foot Double Slide and a SpongeBob bounce house. Arcade games including Motor Raid Double Motor Cycle Driving Arcade Game and Monster Drop Arcade Game are just a few of the pieces up for sale.

The Jump Yard said a number of items are only available for local pickup as they can’t be shipped.

For local businesses looking to purchase high-end restaurant equipment, a double conveyor pizza oven and a beverage air commercial freezer, along with tables, chairs and other seating options, will be for sale.

The Jump Yard released the following statement:

“Where families come to play....That short 5 word phrase is more than just a tag line, It has been a way of life for The Jump Yard family for the past 11 1/2 years. I sit here with tears in my eyes as I write this post but The Jump Yard will be closing its doors as of this Sunday 12/5/21. We have celebrated thousands of birthdays and employed some of the greatest young adults anyone could ever have the joy to be around. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the North Royalton and surrounding communities. Thank you for all the fantastic memories.”

In a news release, The Jump Yard cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the venue’s closure.

Click here to access the auction.

