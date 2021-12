Christmas trees are up, lights are twinkling and Mariah Carey has risen from her slumber — this is by far the greatest time of year. Some might say that I’m obsessed with Christmas, and they would be correct. I decorate my house almost the second that Halloween ends because an extra month of tinsel and bells is good for the soul. The holiday season always brings together friends, families and communities, and after the past couple of years, reconnecting with people is a breath of fresh air. The perfect way to “mix and mingle in the jingling beat” is to attend the many holiday events happening all around the state.

