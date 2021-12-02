ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

COVID In MN: 1st Case Of Omicron Variant Detected In State

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports Over 10,000 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,127 new coronavirus cases and 97 deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,763,796 cases and 33,746 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 3,928 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 837 in ICUs. The state says 15,557,620 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,664,274 people are fully vaccinated. A total of 199,803 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10. Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard There have been 68,507 cases among residents and 50,779 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,160 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Hospitals Nearing Full Capacity As COVID Cases Rise Across Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials in Philadelphia and Camden say the omicron variant hasn’t been detected here locally, but they say its arrival is inevitable. They say now is the time for residents to be prepared. The area is nowhere close to being in COVID-19 crisis mode, but health officials in Philadelphia and Camden County are urging residents to do their part in keeping us all safe. The number of COVID-19 cases is once again on the rise. Philadelphia’s health commissioner says hospitals are nearing full capacity, and that includes children’s hospitals. There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Niles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,301,593 cases, 23,732 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 19,437 COVID-19 cases and 323 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 6,913 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths. Van Buren County reported 10,218 cases and 167 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 1,301,593...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdiy.org

Philadelphia Resident First to Test Positive for Omicron Variant in PA

A Philadelphia resident is the first person in Pennsylvania to test positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Transforming Health's Brett Sholtis reports, the new "variant of concern" is appearing in the commonwealth as coronavirus cases are already on the rise. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2021/12/03/1st-confirmed-omicron-case-in-pennsylvania-is-reported/. (Original air-date: 12/6/21)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Delta Variant Currently ‘Causing Much More Harm’ As Omicron Arrives In Philadelphia Area, Penn Medicine Doctor Warns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging again nationwide, mostly from the delta variant, but officials are closely watching omicron, which is here and likely to spread fast. The U.S. on Monday imposed testing requirements for international travelers, all in an effort to slow the rise in COVID cases. Health officials are busy tracking COVID-19 to determine which variants are spreading and where, but most agree, it won’t be long before the newest variant omicron infects many more people. They’re still unsure how much risk it poses. The omicron variant is now confirmed in at least 17 states, including the first local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,523 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,523 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,438 are confirmed cases and 85 are probable. The deaths ranged in date from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30. One person was in the 50-64 age group and nine were 65 or older. There have been 9,371 total hospitalizations and 154,363 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 6K+ New Cases Reported, Along With 38 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With news that the omicron variant (which has been tracked in Minnesota) might not be quite as “dangerous” as the delta variant has been, the state’s health department reports that there have been 6,122 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 38 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. However, some of the deaths reported in the latest group — 23 in total — are from November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.4% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%....
MINNESOTA STATE

