Dragon Ball Super draws a much deeper connection between Granolah and Vegeta with the newest chapter of the series! As the Granolah the Survivor arc kicks off its newest fight with the latest chapter, fans are learning even more about the titular Granolah. There was already a noticeable connection between Vegeta and Granolah as the two of them were the some of the final survivors of horrible massacres, and desired revenge against those who orchestrated it. But as Vegeta continues to learn more about the wrinkles of Granolah's past, the two of them are connecting on a much deeper level.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO