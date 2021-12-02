ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 67m contactless POS terminals shipped in 2020

By Tom Phillips
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual shipments of NFC-ready POS terminals reached 67.2m units globally in 2020, bringing the total number to 140.5m or 68% of all POS terminals worldwide, according to Berg Insight. This compares with shipments of 47.8m units globally and a total number of NFC-ready POS terminals worldwide of 100.4m in...

